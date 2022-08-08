Ashley Graham enjoys Texas in weekend swimsuit

Ashley Graham smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Model Ashley Graham is packing on the swimsuit action as she celebrates the weekend.

The body-positive star and host of the podcast Pretty Big Deal continues to make headlines for refusing to shy away from showing her body after welcoming twins in January. Posting for her army of Instagram followers last weekend, the 34-year-old went makeup-free for a quick selfie, also going colorful in a stylish bathing suit.

Screwing up her face with a humorous and slight side-eye, Ashley drew attention to her curvy silhouette as she modeled a plunging and multicolor one-piece while under wood-paneled awnings.

Wrapping an orange towel around her chest and possibly post-swim, Ashley added discreet jewelry in gold, wearing her hair tied back into a single braid across her left shoulder.

“Dallas, TX,” a map pin read with no other caption offers.

The story only remained live for 24 hours.

Ashley Graham takes a swimsuit selfie. Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley has been making headlines for addressing the realities of postpartum life as twins Malachi and Roman grow up. The star is also a mom to 2-year-old Isaac, shared with husband Justin Ervin.

Ashley Graham shows hairline growing back

Earlier this month and while posing from a bathroom, Ashley told fans, “Swipe to see my hairline coming in,” this amid the reveal that she’s been dealing with hair loss since welcoming her sons earlier this year.

Ashley remains adored for breaking down barriers as she was the first plus-sized model to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Ashley Graham outlines size backlash with Sports Illustrated

2016 marked Ashley’s ground-breaking cover.

Speaking to supermodel Naomi Campbell about the high-profile feature, the Nebraska native revealed, “There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover.”

She continued, “Of course you’re going to get negativity. It brought up a great conversation about what is health? What is beauty? What is sexy?”

Ashley Graham celebrates all shapes and sizes

In 2016, and while confirming she’s been told that “skinny equals success,” Ashley opened up to Grazia.

“Sexy is a state of mind and it can come in all shapes and sizes. It is different for every person. It could be full hair and make-up; no hair and make-up. Just out of the shower or going to a red carpet event. All those things to me embody sexy,” she said.

