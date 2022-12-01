Ashley Graham sizzled while posing in a soaking-wet swimsuit on a chair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Ashley Graham is taking her modeling to the next level with her latest collaboration.

The plus-sized beauty, who started her modeling career at age 12, wowed the internet with her most recent photoshoot, looking stunning in a swimsuit.

Hinting at her shoot for Chaos 69, dedicated to the world of fragrance in collaboration with Chanel, Ashley shared a stunning snap of herself wrapped up in only a towel. Ashley really heated things up with the newest post from her time in front of the cameras.

The biannual poster book magazine captured Ashley’s dazzling beauty and talent as the mom of three gave it her all while rocking sensual swimwear.

Droplets of water appeared to be actively falling from the ceiling as Ashley could be seen in the black-and-white pic giving a sexy back-arch over a chair.

Ashley looked to be soaking wet from head to toe as she curved her body backward to let her dripping hair hang over the back of her seat.

The brunette beauty kept her eyes closed and her mouth open for extra sensual vibes as one hand rested on top of her bust and the other just above her hip to bring the wow factor to the scenery.

Ashley Graham gets wet in a swimsuit for photoshoot

The model stole the show with her amazing contortions, ensuring that the viewer took notice of her right away.

Ashley’s setting, which consisted of just a concrete slab floor, a brick wall, and a couple of folding chairs, allowed the model’s allure to dominate the screen without adding any distractions.

A tipped-over number five lay on its side behind her, likely referring to the number labeled on a giant bottle of Chanel perfume that rested underneath one of Ashley’s feet, which were adorned with strappy flats.

Letting one bare leg stretch out to create a smooth line running from her toes to her thigh, Ashley proved why she remains one of the most sought-after models out there today.

Along with showing off her skills in front of the cameras, Ashley has also solidified her standing as one of the most famous faces in the celebrity world by adding her name to an equally famous makeup brand.

Ashley Graham is a Revlon ambassador

In October, Monsters and Critics reported that Ashley was using her standing as an ambassador for Revlon to tout the makeup brand in a tutorial.

Upon first being added to the Revlon campaign in 2018, Ashley said she was “thrilled” to be part of the makeup line’s newest movement.

“I am thrilled to be part of this timely and groundbreaking campaign with different types of women across races, ages, and sizes, and to leverage this platform to continue to create positive change,” she said.

“To ‘live boldly’ is the mantra of my life. Every day in the mirror I say to myself, ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,’ and together with Revlon, we can inspire all women to do the same.”

In her video demonstration, Ashley showed her fans how she approaches her makeup routine, starting by applying touches of moisturizer to her forehead, cheeks, and chin before moving on to her foundation.

“This is Revlon’s new Long Wear with SPF,” she explained while holding up the bottle to let her followers see before grabbing a blending sponge to dab the makeup into her dewy skin.

Ashley continued her demonstration, running under-eye concealer along her face and zig-zagging liquid bronzer along her cheeks to deepen her tone.

The model went on to decorate her eyes with liner and mascara, color her brows with a small brush, and dab her face with a larger makeup brush colored with pink blush.

She finished off her look with a hint of lip liner and lipstick for a final vibe that appeared to be effortless.