Ashley Graham does a dance, says ‘you don’t have to be skinny to be pretty’

Ashley Graham gave her fans a body-positivity video recently. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham is a stunning plus-size model, mom of three under three, wife, author, and body-positive advocate.

She recently posted a video that sums up exactly what she frequently tells her several million social media followers, that you should love the body you’re in.

Ashley wore a white crop top and black yoga pants as she stepped back from the camera in her bedroom to lift her chest and grab her butt as she mouthed the words to a sound that said over and over again, “you don’t have to be skinny to be pretty.”

She went makeup-free with natural hair as she grabbed at her body, showed various angles to the camera, lifted her arms up and shook them, and pulled down her pants to reveal her curvy stomach.

She wrote in the caption, “🗣 and don’t you forget it,” receiving over 183k likes on TikTok.

It’s a common format for the author of A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, who frequently posts inspirational content on her social media platforms.

Ashley Graham posted a clip of herself proclaiming to all her followers that they should wear the crop top

In June she posted a TikTok video wearing a patterned blue, white, and black crop top that buttoned in the middle in a corset style. She paired the look with simple black trousers and glam makeup.

She mouthed the words “Look at me, look at me, wear the crop top. Wear the crop top.” In the caption she wrote, “WEAR IT,” and that video has received over 37k likes so far.

The model has made a career out of teaching her fans to love their bodies, even doing a TEDx talk called ‘Plus-size? More like my size,’ that has already been viewed more than 4 million times.

Ashley revealed she doesn’t actually like having to talk about her body

Despite all this, she actually doesn’t like talking about her body all that much. In February 2021, she told the Wall Street Journal magazine, “I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don’t know any man that has to do that.”

She added, “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”

Ashley is against using Photoshop on her body

She gives a big no to companies or publications which try to use Photoshop or filters on her body, telling Glamour, “When it comes to Photoshop and filters, Facetune and the high-end Photoshop I think that it is so hurtful and that it’s creating a bigger problem than we’re even aware of right now.”

In December 2017, she happily posted a glamourous shot of herself in Vogue Italia, proudly proclaiming that they hadn’t Photoshopped her. She wrote in the caption, “When they don’t retouch you- @vogueitalia.”

Ashley Graham is by far one of the world’s most successful models and is clearly using her platform for good.