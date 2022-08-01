Ashley Graham displays her curves in a variety of swimsuits just 6 months after giving birth

Ashley Graham shared clips from July, wearing a variety of swimsuits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro /AdMedia

Ashley Graham is busy reflecting on July, as she showed a video featuring various clips from her life, including several skimpy swimsuits and spending time with her children.

The plus-sized model already shares son Isaac, 2, with husband Justin Ervin and gave birth to twins Malachi and Roman in January. Yet, she had no trouble showing off her curves in various swimsuits throughout the month.

She included the looks in her July compilation video, including barbecues, dancing, and long flights; it was obviously a busy month for the model.

At the beginning of the clip, posted to Instagram on Sunday, subway doors were seen closing, followed by Ashley cozying up on what appeared to be a long flight, considering how tired she looked.

That was followed by a shot of Ashley in a large camera, looking as if she was about to film a commercial or do a photo shoot.

The video showed Ashley playing with one of her sons in the pool as she wore a black one-piece swimsuit with racy cut-outs all down the sides. She wore her hair in a bun and black sunglasses as she jumped up, waving her arms in the air.

Ashley Graham showed off several swimsuits throughout her clip of July

Two more random clips were shown, most likely from a get-together, and in the next, Ashley was seen in a red bikini that she had previously posted to Instagram.

The red string bikini is from Siesta Key star Juliette Porter’s swimsuit label JMP The Label, and she covered it with a teal cover-up. The cover-up was completely see-through, featuring long sleeves, ruching, and a shallow neckline; it was so short that it really didn’t cover much.

Ashley’s twin sons played together on a mat, she drank a beverage, and someone was shown barbecuing.

Ashley showed off her dance moves in a bikini with a red button-down

Another racy, blink, and you miss it clip showed the body-positive advocate dancing and swaying her hips wearing what appeared to be a black, red, and yellow patterned bikini in which she almost spilled out, with a bright red button-down on top. She paired the look with simple sandals and wore her hair up in a bun.

The last two clips showed her son playing with a frog and then a very confident Ashley wearing oversized white trousers and a black tank top as a metal door swung shut, her hair blowing in the breeze.

She captioned the video, “bye bye July,” and it received over 21k likes.