Ashley Graham channeled Tinkerbell. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Graham isn’t afraid to show off her curves.

The gorgeous model did just that when she decided to channel her inner Tinkerbell. That, of course, is if Tinkerbell were a brunette.

She struck several poses for the camera in her light green dress. Ashley’s dress had five strings pulled over to one side and knotted at the shoulder.

In two slides of the carousel Ashley shared, it appeared the dress wasn’t only low-cut but also thigh-skimming.

While Ashley didn’t geotag where she was, it appeared to be somewhere she would need a coat. She donned the coat in a few images, including while on a golf cart, possibly when on a set for something.

Ashley captioned her post, “if tinkerbell had double Ds🧚🏻‍♀️”

During the video she included in the carousel, it was clear she chose to go braless with the outfit, which was only held up by five strings.

It was reminiscent of the green that Tinkerbell wore in the famed Disney movie Peter Pan.

There wasn’t a full-length video that showed off the entire outfit, but it was thigh-skimming based on the images taken in the golf cart.

Ashley looked comfortable in her dress, curves and all.

The model welcomed a set of twins less than a year ago and absolutely killed this look.

Ashley Graham partners with Pandora

Ashley Graham is all about empowering women. She has always championed for women, and this turned into a partnership with the jewelry store Pandora.

The model talked about working with the jewelry brand earlier this year with People, revealing that the line she was representing had a meaning. It all goes back to a bad breakup she had. When Ashley was finally able to leave, she bought herself a necklace that read “I love you” as a reminder to love herself.

She told the publication, “What we wanted to do with this Pandora collection is to celebrate women and their milestones, big and small.”

Ashley elaborated on the necklace story, saying, “Even though I don’t wear it daily now, that necklace is my reminder to love myself.”

Her desire to champion for women in general, but on the plus-size side of things means she continues to break barriers. Ashley Graham has changed how plus-sized models are viewed, but more work still needs to be done.