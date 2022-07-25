Ashley Graham busts out of bikini for underwater twerking session

Ashley Graham put her assets on display while going for a swim in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Ashley Graham put her assets on display and proved that size doesn’t matter when it comes to rocking skimpy swimwear.

The 34-year-old mother of three has been dominating runways and magazine covers all over the world since becoming the first plus-sized model to grace the cover of the illustrious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue more than six years ago.

A glass ceiling breaker in her own right, Ashely has continued to slay in the fashion world, proudly putting her curves on full view in a variety of outfits and not being shy about showing off what she’s got even just months after welcoming her twin boys this January.

In a continuation of her social media hot-streak, Ashley stunned her fans as she playfully splashed in the pool, nearly coming right out of her bikini top as she impressively twerked deckside before popping into the cool water to do some backflips, hip jiggles, and bust flaunting.

Kicking off the flirty video with a far-away shot showing off her bikini-and-sheer-cover-up-clad physique, the camera panned away to give followers a fun look at Ashley’s underwater talents as she did some splits, flipped over, and almost busted out of her bikini top while swimming toward the lens.

Tossing in the backside view of her twerking skills out of the water, Ashley then got back into the pool for some hula dancing moves and more torso twists before pretending to be coming in for a bite at the lens.

Ashley Graham enjoys baring it all

After what appeared to be a very enjoyable swim session, fans of the model need not stray too far down her Instagram page for more sizzling shots as Ashley seems to like putting her body on exhibit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just two weeks prior, Ashley got the internet buzzing when she casually dropped a snap of herself standing in her modernized bathroom while topless, her hand draped over her chest just enough to keep things covered up.

A mere two days ago, Ashley got her fast-food fix as she shared a story with fans that showed her sitting down while wearing a hot-pink bikini as she grasped a brown tray in one hand and a juicy burger in the other, bringing her hand to her open mouth to take a chomp.

Ashley Graham talks about traumatizing birth of her twins

While continuing to be a beacon of light for many other plus-sized women and a role model in body acceptance, Ashley almost didn’t make it to see another day following a traumatic birthing of her twins this year.

In an op-ed for Glamour, Ashley opened up about nearly losing her life when she hemorrhaged after welcoming Malachi and Roman into the world at home.

“At first, we were all celebrating,” the model explained. “We couldn’t believe that my labor lasted just three and a half hours, and I was feeling so incredibly grateful to this team of skilled, intelligent, and trained professionals around me, who were there for me when I had Isaac and were now with me again for the twins.”

However, the joy didn’t last long as Ashley said that she began to feel unwell minutes after her second twin came into the world.

“The next thing you know, I looked at my midwife, and I said, “I don’t feel good. I think I need to lay down,” and I blacked out,” she revealed. “All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand, my husband Justin in my ear, praying, and someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm. And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars.”

Ashley Graham talks about struggling with body image after welcoming twins

The experience left Ashley feeling like a stranger in her own body, with the model describing her path towards reaccepting herself as a difficult journey full of bumps in the road.

Ashley said in her op-ed continuation that it wasn’t until she bravely shared a candid shot of her stretch marks with her followers on Instagram that she began slowly healing emotionally. However, she admitted that it still wasn’t a miracle fix.

“Day by day, it goes back and forth. I tell myself that I am a warrior for carrying and birthing my babies, for surviving the hemorrhage, for being a mother to my three boys, and yet also still struggling with the transformation of my body,” she concluded, adding that overall she continues to feel proud of herself for overcoming all of the obstacles.