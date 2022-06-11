Ashley Graham bare-faced and tired as she tandem breastfeeds her twins

Ashley Graham showed she’s a super mom after tandem breastfeeding her twin sons. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham proved once again why moms are absolute super heroes as she tandem nursed her twins, looking unsurprisingly tired in the process.

The plus-sized model is mom to 2-year-old Isaac, and twin boys Roman and Malachi who were born in January of this year. She posted a photo of herself tandem breastfeeding as each twin hugged her breasts in a sweet way.

Ashley nursed her twin boys with a messy bun and no makeup

Ashley sat in a grey chair in what can be assumed was the twins’ nursery, with her hair up in a messy bun, and a makeup-free face. She held her hand to her face in a pose, showing off her manicure, and wore a black tank top with a gold necklace.

In a caption that pretty much every mom can relate to, Ashley wrote, “tired. but we’re here 🤍.”

Ashley has over 18 million followers on Instagram, and her nursing photo received over 693,000 likes, including one from former Victoria’s Secret Angel and fellow mom, Elsa Hosk.

While her tired eyes were obviously on display, the model still looked stunning as she took the selfie.

Her comments section was full of support for herself and other moms, with a follower writing, “Go Ashley, you’re a super mom! 👏👏,” and another saying, “Same, sis. Same! 😂 But you with TWO? I’m just in awe!!”

Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley also posted a tandem nursing photo at the beginning of May

It’s not the first time the stunning model has posted a tandem nursing photo, as she also posted one at the beginning of May. In that Instagram shot, she was sitting on a bed with both of her boys lying down. She wore her hair back in a bun and a green tank top.

She jokingly captioned the empowering photo, “double fisting😂 (peep the whacky tan lines).”

Ashley has been open about her motherhood journey

Ashley has been open about her motherhood journey on Instagram in the past, even posing a picture of herself screaming and crying while in labor in honor of International Women’s Day.

She began the post with the caption, “This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved.”

She continued, “On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness. Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today.”

Her photo got over 940,000 likes, including one from former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant (and fellow mom) Jade Roper.

Despite having a 2-year-old and twins, Ashley still manages to work like crazy, including promoting her lingerie collaboration with Knix.