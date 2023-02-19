Ashley Graham put her luscious curves in a bodysuit for Richard Quinn’s London Fashion Week.

The supermodel was attending the British capital’s fashion show for the first time and dressed to impress.

In a series of photos, the 35-year-old model wore an oversized Kimono-style overcoat that featured flowery patterns and posed confidently in the first snap.

Graham took the jacket off her shoulders in another snap to reveal the stunning blue bodysuit that featured a large waist belt. She added matching opera gloves to add style to the Richard Quinn outfit.

For the event, Graham was styled by Emily Evans and glammed up by MUA Chynara Kojoeva.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She had her brunette hair pulled back with a wet fringe by hairstylist Luke Pluckrose.

Ashley Graham attends Richard Quinn’s fashion show in a stunning outfit

The American model posed on a leopard-print couch without the jacket in one of the many photos on the Instagram post.

In the caption, she wrote the following: “Touched down in London Town 💎just in time for @richardquinn. My very first LFW!!”

The beauty was accessorized with several earrings from Rachel Boston Jewellery and pointed-toe heels were built into the outfit.

Graham credited photographer Morgane Maurice for the photos.

In another Instagram post, she gave her best model strut on the streets of London for an alluring video clip.

Ashley Graham explains why she uses Revlon

Graham made a pitch for the Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation in an Instagram ad.

“Beyoncé doesn’t wear moisturizer on stage and neither do I (because my @revlon illuminance skin caring foundation is both skincare and makeup in one😜),” she wrote in the caption.

Graham shared a series of photos with her glowing skin making her an ideal model for the brand.

In the first photo, she posed in a white crop top and matching sweater as she looked away from the camera.

She had her brunette hair styled straight and put on dark jeans to complete the look.

In one of the snaps in the IG carousel, she posed with her eyes closed, giving a close-up view of the Revlon foundation.

Graham has had a beauty contract with Revlon since 2018 and has been featured in numerous promotional campaigns for the brand.

In a different ad campaign, Graham modeled the brand’s ColorStay Skin Awaken Concealer in a video shared by Revlon’s Instagram page.

“Boss lady @ashleygraham keeps NEW #ColorStay Skin Awaken Concealer in her beauty bag for a flawlessly awake look around the clock. (Yes, it has 24 hour wear!) #WakeUpCall.”

In the video, Graham applies the concealer under her eyes and chin to make her blemishes disappear.