Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss show off their stunning bodies in Knix lingerie

Ashley Graham was busy promoting her Knix collaboration, showing Karlie Kloss wearing a bra from the collection on her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Admedia

Karlie Kloss showed off her enviable physique on Ashley Graham’s Instagram Stories yesterday, with the girls having fun and laughing.

They were promoting Ashley’s collaboration with lingerie brand Knix, with both gals showing off their bodies in pieces from the collection.

Karlie showed off her tight abs in a white Knix bra

Karlie is seen wearing a white ribbed bra from Knix, along with a white button-down shirt and black trousers that accentuated her tight abs.

Speaking about the bra, Karlie said, “It’s soo cute!,” as well as calling it “light” and “flattering.”

She turned to Ashley and said, “Thank you for this!,” with the plus-sized model replying, “you look hot.”

Ashley herself wore a black bodysuit, and green trousers over it, showing off her curves in all the right places.

She tagged Karlie in the Instagram story, and wrote, “friends who wear @Knix together stay together,” tagging Karlie between 2 hearts.

In a second video she wrote, @Karliekloss looking GORGEOUS in my Knix collection,” along with a heart eyes emoji.

Ashley’s collaboration with lingerie brand Knix recently dropped

Of Ashley’s collaboration on their website, Knix writes, “Introducing the collaboration of the year. Choose between the sheer sexiness of The Mesh Collection. Or slip into the luxe softness of The Modal Collection. Or go for both! We’re here for whatever makes you feel sexy, comfy, and seen.”

Ashley has been busy promoting her Knix collab on Instagram, showing behind-the-scenes videos of her photoshoots, as well as posting pictures with models of all body sizes.

Ashley has tried to share a body positive message along with the collab

The body positive model shared an Instagram pic of her sat with a group of women wearing a matching bra and panties set in dark orange, black, and beige.

The women had apparently won a contest to appear in the ad, with Ashley captioning the image, “this is about more than just lingerie, it’s about making sure everyone feels good, sexy, beautiful‼️ it all started with the casting call that I posted on my story and asked “why do you want to share your beauty with the world?⁠”we received soooooo many beautiful responses, it was almost impossible to choose only 5. But we did. And I couldn’t be happier to have these rockstars by my side. ⁠here’s to constantly proving that feeling sexy in lingerie is for EVERYONE. LOVE YOU GIRLS.”

Ashley appeared in the Instagram photo posed in a dark orange lingerie set, looking sexy and confident, just months after giving birth to twin sons in January. Clearly not one to hide in the shadows, Ashley showed off her post-baby body for the whole world to see.