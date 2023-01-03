Ashley Benson is welcoming the New Year with her friends and family while on the water and living it up to ring in 2023. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Ashley Benson started 2023 as anyone should–rocking a bikini in paradise, surrounded by loved ones.

The Pretty Little Liars alum shared an IG carousel with her 23.5 million followers, which showed her ringing in the New Year in a tropical location.

The ASH by Ashley Benson fragrances founder shared a bunch of content, including a bikini selfie and an amusing video, along with photos of drinks and scenery.

The first picture featured Ashley and a group of friends posing in front of a 2023 sign.

Ashley looked chic with a choppy blonde bob and a white corset-style top. She paired the fashionable top with black high-waisted slacks and a black and gold purse.

The next two images showed a few of Ashley’s tasty celebratory beverages.

Ashley Benson in black bikini celebrates New Year 2023

One shot showed Ashley in selfie mode wearing a black bikini top. She carried a towel draped over her midsection as she posed on a boat.

In her caption, Ashley instructed fans to check out the last slide, which might amuse fans of the HBO series The White Lotus.

The clip showed a recent TikTok done by Ashley in honor of The White Lotus.

Ashley lip-synched with Jennifer Coolidge’s voice in the background, which was part of the epic Season 2 finale of the show.

The video showed Ashley on a yacht, similar to Jennifer’s character in the final episode. The re-enactment showed Ashley’s acting skills and her sense of humor as she navigated the yacht with a fun musical twist.

Ashley Benson releases ASH by Ashley Benson fragrances

Ashley has become an entrepreneur, thanks in part to her recent fragrance release.

Ashley joined friends like Paris Hilton and Billie Eilish in the celebrity fragrance world with ASH by Ashley Benson.

Ashley spoke with InStyle about her inspiration for ASH by Ashley Benson and how she created the two signature scents.

She said, “New York and Paris have been some of my favorite memories. Paris is my favorite place ever — I’ve been there so many times for work and for pleasure. [And] living here in New York has changed my life in a very drastic way.”

Accordingly, Ashley released East 12th, a scent inspired by Manhattan, with hints of rose damask, black cedar, and zesty orange.

She also dropped The Eighth, named after the 8th arrondissement in Paris. Ashley captured the essence of the Rive Droite locale with notes of bergamot, musk, and cashmere wood.

Each scent retails for $79 and is available now.