Ashley Benson looks stunning in a new afternoon outfit.

She showed off the look while attending a session at the Flavia Lanini in Los Angeles.

The Pretty Little Liars actress wore a black crop top, revealing her amazing physique.

She paired it with mid-rise black jeans, black and yellow Nike shoes, and a Louis Vuitton clutch bag.

She also put on a navy blue baseball cap, with her hair tucked into a small ponytail underneath.

From rocking blazers to wearing tiny shorts, Ashley has shown that she definitely has an amazing fashion sense.

Ashley Benson’s black-and-white look

This isn’t the first time that Ashley has proven she is a fashionista. A few days ago, she showed off a chic patterned look to her 23.3 Million followers.

She wore a black and white one-shoulder suit set with a chevron pattern. Ashley complemented it with a matching pointed blazer and black platform heels.

This popular jumpsuit is a Dorothee Schumacher original and was just worn by Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show.

Ashley kept it simple with her short hair down in a middle part and a pair of bulky silver earrings. Her dewy makeup look was done by celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who also does the makeup for Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

Ashley Benson’s acting career

Ashley is best known for her very successful acting career. From 13 Going On 30 to Pixels, she has done it all. Since starting her career at just 15 years old, she has become a multiple Teen Choice Award-winning performer.

Her longest role was for her iconic character Hanna Marin, which Ashley portrayed for seven years straight on Pretty Little Liars.

The actress has been open about the short break from Hollywood she took after the ending of PLL and the benefits that came with it.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, she said, “Coming off a show after so long and doing TV continuously throughout my whole life… I needed to take a mental break.”

She also reveals, “It was the best thing I ever did. I didn’t work for a year and studied directors I wanted to work with and looked at actresses who inspired me, who came from TV and made it into film. I started to compartmentalize my wants and needs.”

Ashley’s next acting project is for the movie American Mental, where she stars alongside John Travolta. The film is expected to be released in 2023.