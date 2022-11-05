Ashley Benson looked gorgeous in a beige pantsuit for a signing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Benson stunned as she arrived to sign bottles alongside Vanessa Hudgens.

The 32-year-old actress was spotted at Lees Discount Liquor in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she and Hudgens were signing bottles of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits for fans.

Thomas Ashbourne is the liquor brand that Benson and Hudgens partnered with to launch their own cocktail line. They were hard at work pushing sales by autographing bottles of their liquor.

Meanwhile, Benson arrived at the event in style in a gorgeous pantsuit. The pantsuit was stunning but also gave off business vibes for the signing.

The beige, oversized pantsuit was smooth and sleek in the shop’s lighting. She wore the large jacket unbuttoned over a matching beige shirt.

Meanwhile, she added to her look with stylish rings on nearly every finger. The rings ranged from solid gold to adorned with glittering jewels.

Ashley Benson promoted her liquor line

Benson chose to wear her hair down for the occasion, and her short golden locks laid perfectly, nearly touching her shoulders and split in the middle. A pair of golden hoop earrings could also be spotted peeking out from under her hair.

Makeup-wise, she chose to go with a more natural look. Her face was glowing though, as she smiled brightly while standing in front of a Thomas Ashbourne banner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley Benson looked stunning in a beige pantsuit as she teamed up with Vanessa Hudgens to sign bottles and promote their liquor line. Pic credit: FPA/BACKGRID

The liquor line is a fairly new endeavor for Benson and Hudgens. The line, Margalicious Margarita, just launched at the end of September. Benson and Hudgens also partnered with Rosario Dawson to create the cocktail, though Dawson wasn’t present at the signing.

When the women banded together to brainstorm a cocktail, a margarita arose as the ideal choice. Hudgens explained to People Magazine that some of her “favorite memories” are of her going out for Mexican food with her girlfriends and sipping on a margarita.

Since it launched, the women have been hard at work promoting it. All three showed up for the launch party and looked stunning in their elegant outfits.

Now, Hudgens and Benson are putting more work in with their Las Vegas meet-and-greet and signing, which is sure to increase sales.

Benson teased a new fragrance line

While Benson is most well-known for her acting career, she is delving deep into entrepreneurship. In addition to launching her cocktail line, she is also gearing up to launch a fragrance line.

The line is called ASH and Benson hasn’t divulged more details beyond its name. However, that hasn’t stopped her from teasing its arrival.

She announced her upcoming fragrance line via a video. The video saw Benson strike an array of poses while holding onto the little black bottle containing her fragrance.

The video ends with a caption reading, “Awaken your senses.”

Benson didn’t reveal when fans can expect the fragrance, but she did promise it was coming soon. She urged her fans to sign up for updates on the ASH website.

Between Margalicious Margaritas and ASH, Benson is setting a strong foundation for her future business ventures.