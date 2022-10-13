Ashley Benson stuns in just a plunging blazer

Ashley Benson wowed with her daring look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Ashley Benson set pulses racing after she posed in just a plunging blazer for a sizzling selfie.

The actress rocked the daring look as she looked to be set for a big night out.

Ashley pulled the jacket across her midriff but left a plunging neckline that really showed off her curves.

The sensational shot saw her match her dark eyeliner to long, jet-black painted nails.

And she accessorized with dazzling gold jewelry, including a necklace, watch, and opulent rings.

In text over the pic, the Pretty Little Liars star gave a shout-out to some of the brands she was enjoying, including Chanel and Camilla and Marc.

Pic credit: @ashleybenson/Instagram

Ashley Benson’s cocktail venture with pals

Ashley has a close relationship with fellow actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson.

Ashley and Vanessa have known each other since they were teenagers and starred together in Harmony Korine’s 2012 flick Spring Breakers. Vanessa later met Rosario through a manager they shared. Since then, they have spent plenty of time together and have talked about their love for one another.

And the trio’s bond has now led to them launching their own cocktail brand.

The Margalicious Margarita has been created in partnership with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits and is a ready-to-drink cocktail.

Ashley, Vanessa, and Rosario told People that when thinking about what type of drink they wanted to create, it was an easy choice to plump for a margarita because they love the fun vibe it creates.

Ashley said, “There was this meme that said, ‘You can never have a bad time at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what’ and I’m laughing just thinking about it because it’s true. Go to a Mexican restaurant — you can’t be sad! You get a margarita and everything is fixed.”

Their venture sees them follow several other stars into the drinks business, such as Sarah Jessica Parker, George Clooney, and Ryan Reynolds.

Ashley Benson sizzles in a black minidress

Monsters and Critics shared recently how Ashley rocked a plunging black Versace LBD as she joined Vanessa and Rosario for an event celebrating their cocktail.

Ashley was at the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

And in snaps she posted from the event, Ashley looked simply stunning in the figure-hugging outfit that emphasized her curves.

We also shared how she sported an eye-catching get-up as she ventured out in a leather dress and combat boots.

Ashley really turned heads with the look as she visited a spa in LA.