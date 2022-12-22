Ashley Benson looked great in ripped jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Always one to keep people on their toes, Ashley Benson shared a celebratory birthday photo dump yesterday with a tantalizing pic of her rocking ripped jeans tucked in the middle.

The 33-year-old California girl started the carousel with a snap showing off her chiseled abs in a black bra with low-rise pants.

She then threw on a silky button-down top to blow out her birthday candles, a cold cocktail in hand.

Ashley also shared a childhood photo of her nestled in bed with a few stuffed animals and several posing with friends.

Still, the pièce de résistance was the one of her highlighting a giant tear in the back of her denim jeans, giving a glimpse at her perfect derrière.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She let the photos do all the talking, adding a simple stack of pancakes emoji to the caption.

Ashley Benson went braless in black blazer for steamy photoshoot

Ashley sent jaws to the floor earlier this month with a seductive photo shoot wearing nothing but a shiny black blazer left wide open and matching pants.

The Pretty Little Liars star lounged on her side in the daring ensemble, giving a clear view of her breathtaking curves and sculpted abs.

Ashley kept her makeup light and wore her bright blonde locks down in chic waves draped over one shoulder.

“Bonjour x,” she captioned the eye-catching share.

Ashley Benson to promote new genderless fragrance line ASH by Ashley Benson

Ashley took to social media with a jaw-dropping snap in a revealing black dress to promote her newest business venture.

On November 15, the stunning actress, model, and singer launched her fragrance line, ASH by Ashley Benson, and by all accounts, it’s a roaring success.

The genderless line includes two products, The Eighth and East 12th, each marketed at $80 for 50 ml.

Ashley looked incredible in a strapless number with a tulle skirt to advertise the brand, showing off her stunning figure and flawless face.

She invited fans to “#awakenyoursenses and explore our collection” in the caption.

Ashley shared an intimate piece of herself on the company website, writing, “I always loved old hotel room keys with the tassels on them. I would think about what lives they lived decades or even centuries ago. It made me think about how scent is a funny thing, it has the same effect as those old keys. It can transport you through time…and that’s what I hope to do with my new fragrance.”