Ashley Benson stuns braless in plunging black leather

Ashley Benson stuns braless in a black leather dress as she walks the streets of NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Ashley Benson always knows how to turn heads, especially regarding her stylistic choices.

The 32-year-old California native made a bold choice as she was spotted wearing a rather low-cut, black leather dress while walking around New York City earlier this week.

Ashley went for a more edgy look as she coordinated the outfit with a small black belt and chunky black platform boots.

She accessorized her look with black rectangular sunglasses, a silver choker, some dangly earrings, and a black and gold-trimmed Dior bag.

Her signature blonde hair was pulled back in a messy bun as she displayed her natural looks by wearing complementary make-up and a nice nude lip to finish it off.

Ashley was seemingly happy during her New York City stroll, as she smiled while clutching her orange tea.

Pic credit: Splash News

Ashley continues to display her skills and talent

The Pretty Little Liars actress has been diversifying her portfolio over the years, especially this year.

Ashley recently helped launch the ready-to-drink cocktail Margalicious Margarita in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits and her long-time friend, Vanessa Hudgens.

The two actresses, along with actress Rosario Dawson, have been close friends for many years. She decided to partner with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to help create their own unique margarita line.

The two friends attended the Margalicous Margarita event in New York City together this past weekend.

Ashley and Vanessa always looked gorgeous, as their distinctive styles complemented one another.

The post wrote, “Thank you @thenednomad for having me. Had a blasssst. Obviously 💕.”

The post was showered with loving comments, as it received 156k likes on Instagram.

Ashley Benson adds yet another project to her portfolio

It’s obvious that Ashley is keeping quite busy now with her new margarita business alongside her friend, Vanessa.

However, that hasn’t seemed to stop her from taking on another acting role.

Ashley recently posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Loneliest Boy In The World.”

Ashley Benson will be starring in the new film, which will premiere on October 13.

The Loneliest Boy In The World has been described as being “a satire and a celebration of family values, of the imagery of horror films, of suburban life, of the American Dream, and of the ultimate taboo; death.”

The film is listed as a modern fairytale, except this time–with zombies.

You can check out the official trailer above.