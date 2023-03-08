Ashley Benson flashed her toned abs on social media recently as she posed for a selfie in her bathroom mirror, looking like she was enjoying a comfortable weekend at home.

The Pretty Little Liars star wore a black crop top and black sweatpants that revealed her stomach as she covered her face with her phone. She had her blonde hair thrown up into a messy bun, and looked like she had just hopped out of bed or chilled on the couch.

Several products were strewn about on the counter, including the SKEDERM Snail Jelly face mask, a Korean sheet mask used for plumping and moisturizing the skin.

She shared the picture along with a few others, revealing what she did throughout the weekend in the Instagram photo dump.

Ashley posted a picture of a chessboard, an edgy selfie with black sunglasses and a black beanie, tacos, a sunny street, and a mirror selfie in which she was holding several bags and appeared to be about to go on a trip.

She captioned the series with a taco, sun, and glasses emoji to represent all the things that showed up in her weekend post.

Ashley Benson has been dating oil heir Brandon Davis

Though he hasn’t shown up on her Instagram yet, Ashley was seen kissing 43-year-old oil heir Brandon Davis while on a date night for sushi at the beginning of February.

They have been seen out and about a few times together, and according to a People magazine source, “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Ashley was previously linked to rapper G-Eazy, and model Cara Delevigne, whom she dated for two years.

In March 2021, she told Cosmopolitan UK her stance on publicly sharing details about her relationships. She said, “I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way.”

Ashley has her own fragrance line called Ash by Ashley Benson

Ashley is currently filming Good Side of a Bad Man, a movie about notorious depression-era bank robber Pretty Boy Floyd, who will be played by Into the Wild actor Emile Hirsch.

Besides acting, Ashley has her own fragrance line called Ash by Ashley Benson. The website features video clips of Ashley and says the scents evoke reminders of her “most coveted memories”

The Eighth, which is a red bottle in 50ml or 8ml, has scents from Paris, including “creamy cashmere woods.”

It costs $80 for the large bottle and $30 for the smaller, travel-sized bottle.

The other scent, called East 12th, has the vibe of New York City, which is bold with hints of zesty orange and black cedar. It costs the same price as the other scent.