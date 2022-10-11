Ashley Benson sizzles in plunging LBD with shoutout to Versace

Ashley Benson looks stunning in her sexy black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Benson looked absolutely phenomenal as she wore a sexy and sleek black Versace dress over the weekend.

The actress and now businesswoman attended the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

The Pretty Little Liars star was also joined by friends Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Paris Hilton at the event as all gorgeous women looked to have thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Benson and Hudgens have been working in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create the Margalicious Margarita.

The pair have been working side by side as both friends and coworkers when they created this delicious drink, with the idea of crafting a margarita cocktail that was like no other while simultaneously satisfying the taste buds.

Fans were also lucky enough to experience the fun from a distance, as Benson posted numerous photos from the event, and she totally slayed in her all-black attire.

Ashley Benson is beautiful in all-black Versace

The actress posted an array of photos from the Margalicious Margarita Dinner on her Instagram following the event.

Benson wore a sleek black Versace dress that featured a slim, skin-tight fit with gold Medusa medallion-accented straps that tightly hugged each side of her chest.

The dress also included intricate bodice cutouts trimmed in multicolored printed silk, creating a bra-top-like effect.

Benson styled her dress with black Versace stilettos that accentuated the curves along her toned legs.

The actress finished the outfit with a gorgeous black La Medusa handbag, along with some chunky gold hoop earrings and a couple of matching gold rings.

Benson effortlessly shined while she wore her blonde hair up and stunned with shimmering makeup. She wore a black smokey eye across the lid and paired it with a pinkish-purple glossed lip.

Benson also posted a pic to her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @ashleybenson/Instagram

Ashley Benson parties with Paris Hilton

The actress also bonded over margarita cocktails with her close friend Paris Hilton as they posed together during the Margalicious event.

Benson, along with Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Paris Hilton, got together and snapped a mesmerizing picture together as they held each other close for the timeless shot.

All the women rocked sexy black attire except for Paris. Paris wore a vibrant blue animal print jumpsuit and looked more gorgeous than ever as her long blonde hair flowed down past her shoulders.

She captioned the shot, “Margarita time w my bests.”

The post received an abundant amount of love and even Paris shared her love in the comment section.

Pic credit: @ashleybenson/Instagram

It’s easy to say fans would love to see this gorgeous group of ladies party together again soon.