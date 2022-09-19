Ashley Benson shows skin in braless black dress for rooftop fun

Ashley Benson has a night out in a skin-baring gown and poses on a rooftop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Benson enjoyed a night on the town in a slinky black dress, and she had a famous friend with her.

The Pretty Little Liars actress met up with Disney Chanel alum Vanessa Hudgens for a night on the town and documented the experience.

Ashley and Vanessa got glammed up together in a hotel room before hitting the town with some beautiful photos featured on Vanessa’s IG.

Ashley also shared videos of the two on her Instagram Story and a solo picture on her main page.

Ashley posted the photo to her 23.2 million Instagram followers, who rewarded her with likes and comments.

The actress posed on a rooftop in the city that never sleeps as she stood at an angle and pivoted her hips.

Ashley Benson rocks a beautiful cutout dress in New York

Ashley’s latest Instagram post featured the Spring Breakers actress in a black gown with a halter-neck and cutouts on each side.

The dress featured a thigh-high slit showing a lot of leg.

Ashley added black ankle boots to the stylish ensemble.

Behind Ashley, there were skyscrapers, bright lights, and bustling streets underneath the night sky.

Ashley also debuted light hair with a new bleach blonde look in a center part with loose waves which fell past her shoulders.

Her caption featured a black heart emoji.

Vanessa Hudgens shares photos from night out with Ashley Benson

Vanessa Hudgens also shared photos and videos from her night with Ashley Benson.

Vanessa rocked her long dark hair in two stylish twists and each side of her head. The High School Musical alum wore all black with a bandeau and high-waisted skirt.

Vanessa’s caption read, “Thank you @thenednomad for having me. Had a blasssst. Obviously 💕.”

She shared a video of a concert at an intimate venue where she and Ashley took in the sights and sounds of the show.

Vanessa also shared an amusing video that featured her and Ashley pranked by a friend while they sat on a hotel couch with another friend.

The video began with the friend wearing a white mask resembling fictional serial killer Jason from Friday the 13th. The two bare-faced beauties were in the glam process and didn’t expect what came next. The friend snuck around the corner and jumped out as Ashley screamed, and Vanessa looked shocked.

The clip ended with everyone laughing hysterically about the scare they had encountered.