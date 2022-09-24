Ashley Benson shows off legs in tiny shorts

Ashley Benson looks amazing in tiny shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ashley Benson showed off her long legs in tiny shorts for a photoshoot. Ashley is an American actress best known for her role in Pretty Little Liars.

The accomplished actress rocked tiny shorts that were worn over sheer black tights that accentuated her long, toned legs. The length of Ashley’s legs was even further complimented by her tall platform black boots, which made an edgy statement.

Ashley also wore a black blazer over a small black top. The sleeves reached down to her elbows and let the actress look both sophisticated and stylish.

The Pretty Little Liars actress’ bright and blonde hair was parted in the middle and fell loose over her shoulders. Her manicured nails were long and black, perfectly matching her all-black outfit.

Ashley accessorized with a gold watch on her left wrist and a shiny ring on the same side. A small purse hung over her shoulder with silver and green colors, that gave a subtle pop of color to the outfit.

The 32-year-old star posted her look to Instagram on Friday with an emoji of the Joker card in the caption. It was liked by many, including the fashion icon, Tan France.

Ashley Benson will star in a movie

Ashley is an accomplished actress, and she won’t be stopping her progress anytime soon. She’s starring in The Loneliest Boy In The World, which will premiere on October 13.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The film is reportedly “a satire and a celebration of family values, of the imagery of horror films, of suburban life, of the American Dream, and of the ultimate taboo; death.”

Ashley looked classic and beautiful in a recent series of photos she posted to Instagram with the caption, “Loneliest Boy In The World.”

The photos seem to be stills captured from the movie, and the post has received over 100,000 likes.

In August, Ashley also shared a photo of the movie poster to Instagram with the caption, “Meet Margot & Julius.” The image show Ashley beside her co-star, Evan Ross.

Ashley Benson promotes margarita mix with Vanessa Hudgens

In addition to her busy schedule as an actress, Ashley Benson has been promoting margarita mix with Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens. Ashley posted on video to Instagram promoting the drink with the caption, “Running into the weekend with our Margarita like… @thomasashbourne #margarita #wildlydignified.”

The video featured lovely pastel colors and the three women in the video looked to be having a wonderful time.

The post received well over 100,000 likes and over 150 comments.