Ashley Benson shows off incredible curves in revealing LBD 

Ashley Benson shows off incredible curves in a revealing little black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Benson shows off her incredible curves in a revealing little black dress from Versace as she attends her Thomas Ashbourne cocktail launch party in New York City.

The Pretty Little Liars star looked incredible in an LBD that featured one sleeve and multiple cutouts with gold chain detailing.

Ashley paired the look with platform leather black boots for an all-black outfit that looked great with her platinum blonde hair, created by celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano.

She coordinated her outfit with fellow star Vanessa Hudgens, who also helped create the new delicious Margalicious Margarita canned cocktail being featured during the event.

Vanessa was seen wearing a cropped black tube top, a matching black maxi skirt, and two thick braids also created by Danielle Priano to show off her perfect bone structure.

The two actresses were having fun promoting their new canned cocktail with the brand Thomas Ashbourne at The Ned NoMad club in New York City.

Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens promote cocktail

Founded by Cara Kamenev, the former vice president of consumer engagement at L’Oreal, Thomas Ashbourne is an alcohol brand that raises the bar in the world of ready-to-sip craft cocktails.

What makes the brand unique is its marketing strategy. Every new flavor is curated by one of their iconic celebrity partners who know their way around a top-shelf cocktail.

Ashley and Vanessa both took to their Instagram Stories to repost cute pictures of them having fun on the red carpet with their new Kosher craft cocktail.

Ashely Benson and Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet. Pic credit: @ashleybenson/Instagram

Thomas Ashbourne celebrity spirits

Thomas Ashbourne also has three other celebrity collaborations with Sarah Jessica Parker, John Cena, and Playboi Carti.

The Cosmo by SJP is an excellent nod to Sarah’s role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sexy and the City. The colorful vodka cocktail is as flirty as it is fun and comes in both a can and a bottle.

Next up is a classic Old Fashioned by America’s favorite professional wrestler John Cena. It features a premium bourbon whiskey with notes of orange bitters, Maplewood, and an essence of caramel.

They also have a unique cocktail creation by rapper Playboi Carti called the Hardscatto. This white wine-inspired cocktail features hints of peach, apricot, and elderflower, which is perfect for a night out in the rapper’s VIP section.

The company’s newest flavor is the Margalicious Margarita, created by Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson, and Vanessa Hudgens. It features high-quality tequila, fresh lime juice, sea salt, and orange zest.

Fans or margarita enthusiasts can find Ashley’s new cocktail at retailers like Albertsons or Vons.