Ashley Benson shows off daring sheer gold minidress at a pre-Oscars party, spotted making out with G-Eazy

Ashley Benson wears daring golden dress and makes out with G-Eazy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Oscars have not yet aired, but juicy gossip is already surfacing: this time about Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.

Ashley turned heads when attending Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva‘s annual Oscar Party 2022. Darren and Richie own Hollywood hotspot 1 OAK, and their events are celebrity magnets. Ashley fit in seamlessly in a stunning gold dress with intricate embellishments and a plunging v-neck.

It wasn’t just Ashley’s daring look that caught attention, so did her antics with her old flame. Ashley was reportedly glued to G-Eazy’s side all night and publicly made out with her rekindled lover.

Ashley Benson wears a tiny gold dress, makes out with G-Eazy at Oscar pre-party

Ashley Benson stunned in a gold sparkly mini dress by Tony Ward. The dress featured a plunging v-neckline, halter strap, and Ashley paired the gown with gold stilettos.

Her signature blonde hair was wavy and tucked behind her earring adorned ears. Ashley’s cleavage was on display in her low-cut dress. She walked the red carpet alone, but there was someone she planned to meet.

Ashley and G-Eazy arrived separately at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva‘s annual Oscar Party. Although the lovers arrived separately, they quickly ended up together.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

A source told Us Weekly about Ashley, “She didn’t want to let go of [G-Eazy]. It looked like it was security for her.”

The source continued, “They clearly weren’t hiding the fact that they’re together again. They looked very in love and like they’ve been dating for a while. They socialized with friends they knew, but they did not leave each other’s side.” The two reportedly made out in front of friends at the party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley certainly made the rounds this weekend; she also shared a shot of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship timeline

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are on-again, off-again lovers who keep their love life relatively private.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s Creep, which G-Eazy shared on Youtube in April 2020. Ashley was still dating Cara Delevingne, and G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, had a two-year relationship with singer Halsey that ended in 2018.

G-Eazy "Creep" ft. Ashley Benson (Radiohead Cover)

Watch this video on YouTube

The actress and rapper were kissing in front of paparazzi in May 2020, and Ashley brought G-Eazy as a date to her sister Shaylene’s wedding in June 2020.

The couple became inseparable in 2020, and G-Eazy publicly commended Ashley’s musical abilities. G-Eazy told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one.”

In February 2021, the couple called it quits after a whirlwind romance. The two remained close friends throughout their “off” period.

A Page Six source declared the lovers are in it for “the long haul” after pictures surfaced of the two dining the day after Christmas in 2021.

The two have not spoken publicly about their rekindled love, but actions can speak louder than words.

The 94th Academy Awards are tonight at 8:00 PM EDT.