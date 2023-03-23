Since beginning her career as a teen actor in the early 2000s, Ashley Benson has kept us talking about her.

She remains a prominent name on the scene with an impressive resume that includes roles in Pretty Little Liars, Spring Breakers, and Her Smell.

Later this year, Ashley is expected to star in American Metal alongside John Travolta.

The 33-year-old has been keeping fans updated with what’s happening in her world and took to Instagram to share a new update about her attending the Fashion Trust US Awards.

As always, she looked phenomenal, rocking an edgy look that hadn’t gone unnoticed.

Even though Ashley didn’t leave her post with a caption, it’s evidently clear that the images do all the talking.

Ashley Benson stuns in an all-black look

In an Instagram upload consisting of four new pics, Ashley wowed in a black knitted dress that was semi-sheer and low-cut at the front. The item of clothing featured long sleeves and fell above the knee area.

Ashley teamed the ensemble with thigh-high boots of the same color and accessorized with a dazzling ring and jeweled dangling earrings.

For her makeup, she opted for black mascara, sparkly eyeshadow, and a coat of lipstick.

Ashley kept her nails short for the occasion and wore her long blonde locks down in waves with a middle part.

In the first slide, the Private Property actor was snapped from the thigh up in front of a blue backdrop. She gazed directly in front with her fierce eyes while resting her arms beside her.

Ashley was captured closer in the next frame, raising her left hand to her locks. A fan of body art, she showed off the small tattoo inked on her middle finger.

In the third slide, Ashley displayed her outfit from head to toe in a full-length pic. Gorgeous as always, she gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile.

Ashley sported an over-the-shoulder pose for the final snap, proving that she is a pro at nailing these red-carpet occasions.

In the tags, she credited her fashion stylist Jessica Paster, hairstylist Rena Calhoun, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, and designer Eman AlAjlan for helping her achieve this glam look.

Ashley Benson models her own scent

In 2022, Ashley launched her own fragrance collection under the name ASH.

So far, she has released two different scents — THE EIGHTH and EAST 12th.

As seen in the snapshot below, Ashley was photographed promoting her bottle of EAST 12th in a black-and-white beauty shot.

Posing with the scent close to her mouth, Ashley wore a blazer jacket while rocking long acrylic nails painted with black polish.

Depending on the size of the bottle, EAST 12th retails from $30 on the brand’s website.