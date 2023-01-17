Ashley Benson shared a thrilling yet stunning still from a recent movie role where she starred as a woman alone in a cabin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Ashley Benson showed fans a different side of her acting skills that might have some Pretty Little Liars fans turning their heads.

The Spring Breakers actress has a new role as she broadens her acting horizons.

2023 brought a few new endeavors for Ashley, who also released an exciting fragrance line.

However, the booked and busy blonde beauty had enough time to repost content from a friend.

The social media post on Ashley’s Instagram Stories showed the actress with a violet wig on a plush bedspread. Ashley looked down and lounged on her elbows, with curled ends and blunt bangs completing the unique look.

There was black text in the corner that read, “Alone At Night January 20th.”

Pic credit: @ashleybenson/Instagram

Alone At Night is the title of the horror movie directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos. Besides Ashley, Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, and Luis Guzmán also nabbed title roles in the film, due in theaters Friday.

Ashley Benson stars in Alone At Night

Ashley was cast in the starring role of Vicky, who moved into a secluded area, shacking up in a cabin following a nasty breakup. Vicky decided to join an adult streaming platform called 18 & Over as she tried her hand at enterprising while alone in the woods.

Unfortunately, she earned the unwanted attention of a stalker. Alone At Night chronicles the events that transpire, as a quarantine simultaneously adds to the scary themes of the movie.

Movie fans might recognize the premise of the film, previously called 18 & Over.

The director sounded excited while speaking to PEOPLE about the upcoming movie, stating, “Though the themes of isolation and obsession are as old as time, culture always breeds new ways for them to manifest. I’m really excited about this new way to distribute because we can connect with the audience so get your popcorn and let’s discuss.”

If acting doesn’t work out, Ashley has a backup plan thanks to her recent fragrance launch.

Ashley Benson releases ASH by Ashley Benson fragrance

In November, Ashley released her ASH by Ashley Benson fragrance.

Ashley sought inspiration for her two fragrances based on her two favorite cities, Paris and New York.

The actress also used elements of each city when creating the names for the scents, appropriately named The Eighth.

The Eighth got its name from the chic 8th arrondissement in Rive Droite of Paris. The fragrance has a smoky blend of bergamot, musk, and cashmere wood.

Meanwhile, the New York fragrance, East 12th, was named after the trendy Lower East Side street with notes of rose damask, black cedar, and zesty orange.

The unisex fragrance is available now on Ashley’s website for ASH By Ashley Benson.