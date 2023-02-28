Ashley Benson enjoyed magnificent beachy views in a black string bikini.

She peacefully soaked in an infinity pool with a gorgeous beach view before her, complete with a rippling ocean and a sky with rolling clouds.

The black bikini was stringy, and her bright blonde her was clipped up with a green and white checkered clip.

The actress’ overall look was serene and moody in the best way possible.

The photo dump also showed off images of her laughing, full of enthusiasm, and snapping a quick bathroom mirror selfie.

The Pretty Little Liars star also captured photos of delicious ice cream and of herself seated outdoors in a beautiful environment.

Ashley Benson drinks Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits with Vanessa Hudgens

Ashley has led a successful career as an actress, but she’s also ventured into promoting brands such as Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

The artist posed with Vanessa Hudgens and then Paris Hilton and Rosario Dawson for National Margarita Day. Each star was clad in sleek and fashionable ensembles.

They modeled next to Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits and looked amazing for the occasion.

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits is available to purchase online at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Total Wine, and Spec’s. The types and flavors range for a large variety of options, like the ones Ashley and Vanessa sipped on.

Ashley excitedly captioned her post, “National margarita day !!!!!” The brand was likely happy with her post, as it went out to her whopping 23.8 million followers.

Ashley Benson promotes ASH by Ashley Benson

Ashley is a great option to promote brands, but she also has her own business to share with the world.

The star has her own perfume line called ASH by Ashley Benson, and she posted a stunning video to remind her fans about the amazing products.

The blonde beauty looked incredible in the video, with a red backlight that flashed for a bit of an extra vibe. She posed with her scents in multiple outfits and stared down at the camera with an unwavering gaze.

The shots went back and forth between Ashley working her angles and the product itself to drive home the sweet-scented theme of the post.

ASH by Ashley Benson describes its ability in its Instagram bio to “awaken your senses.” It’s a collection on Scentbird that is inspired by Ashley’s travels and memories.

Ashley captioned her post simply with, “XO – @ashbyashleybenson.”

Her fans seemed supportive of her post, as it earned over 40,000 likes and was flooded with hundreds of comments.