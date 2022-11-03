Ashley Benson wears a choker necklace. Pic credit: @ashleybenson/Instagram

Ashley Benson has been staying incredibly busy in recent months with some of the major projects she’s working on.

As of now, it’s been publicized that she joined the cast of a biopic about Pretty Boy Floyd among several other A-list stars.

Along with being an incredible actress snagging roles like that one, Ashley is also a total bombshell and trendsetter.

She shared a picture on her Instagram Story that left little to the imagination since she didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing.

Could Ashley start a new social media trend based on her latest look?

Not long before that, Ashley posted a gorgeous picture wearing a pair of sunglasses from a popular eyewear brand that she is connected to right now.

Ashley Benson looks amazing in the sauna

Ashley posed for a seductive selfie in a sauna filled with mysterious red light. The purpose of a sauna is to heat your body up so that you can sweat out any unnecessary toxins.

Ashley used her moment in the sauna as the perfect photo op. She showed off her lean legs and arms by posing them in a perfect way to hide all the most intimate areas of her body.

Ashley wore her blonde hair in a bob haircut with several strands covering her face from sight. The fact that the majority of her face was hidden in the shot added a sense of mystery and artiness.

Ashley Benson wears Prive Revaux

Ashley puckered her pouty lips up for a gorgeous selfie during the summertime while wearing a pair of black sunglasses from the Prive Revaux brand.

The sleek sunglasses were designed with large frames and lenses to completely shield her eyes from the sun. The frames had a square build to them instead of a circular one.

Ashley wore a white scoop neck shirt underneath a tan-colored button-up with a collar. The button-up appeared to be covered in some paint splatter of blue and black droplets.

Ashley wore a silver chain necklace, a gold watch, and a few clunky rings on one finger. While she posed in her car casually, she rested the side of her face on her hand in a comfortable way.

Ashley wore her long blonde hair parted to the side in a free and messy style. She appeared to go completely makeup-free in the picture without foundation, lipstick, or anything else. Her eyebrows still looked on point, though.