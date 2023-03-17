Ten years ago, a star-studded lineup of Disney Channel alums came together to create an iconic film with some edgy Spring Breakers.

Ashley Benson just took to her social media to commemorate that special moment, reposting a share from IndieWire.

The post, shared with Ashley’s 19.8 million Instagram followers, served as a gentle reminder to fans that a decade had passed since the controversial movie was released.

Also starring in the Harmony Korine-directed film were Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rachel Korine.

In the IG Stories reveal, the four ladies rocked bikinis as they posed for the promotional still before the film’s release.

The timing of the post also coincides with spring break, when many university students have a week off from studying.

Ashley Benson remembers Spring Breakers on the tenth anniversary

On the left was Selena, with a peach-colored bikini top, green bottoms, and colorful sneakers.

Standing beside Selena was a laughing Ashley, sporting a pink bikini and keeping with the spring break theme.

Rachel wore a blue bikini while sporting bright pink hair.

Finally, Vanessa Hudgens donned a pink and white bikini with bleach-blonde tresses.

The ladies have come a long way since the Spring Breakers debut ten years ago. While the women still act, they have also pivoted into business ventures.

Ashley Benson’s ASH By Ashley Benson fragrance

One of Ashley’s most recent business ventures involves smelling good.

The Pretty Little Liars actress dropped a unisex fragrance last November, influenced by her favorite cities. The self-titled perfume, ASH By Ashley Benson, channels the blonde beauty’s energy.

Ashley created The Eighth, a Parisian-themed fragrance, with notes of musk, bergamot, and cashmere wood for classy Rive Droite vibes.

She also developed East 12th, a Manhattan-inspired scent with hints of black cedar, rose damask, and zesty orange.

The two ASH by Ashley Benson perfumes are available for $79 on the fragrance website.

As for another Spring Breakers star, Selena has pivoted into the beauty world.

Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty makeup

Selena launched Rare Beauty in 2020 as a “makeup line with a purpose,” meaning The Wizards of Waverly Place star didn’t simply slap her name on a brand.

Instead, she created a company close to her heart that provides charitable donations to good causes.

One percent of Rare Beauty proceeds go to mental health organizations, and Selena launched the Rare Impact initiative as a charitable endeavor.

Fans can contribute by purchasing Rare Beauty products like the Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, which retails for $25. The highlighter comes in exciting shades like Exhilarate and Mesmerize, available at Sephora.