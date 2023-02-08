Anyone who has been to New York City knows it has an amalgam of scents, including hot garbage, asphalt, and fresh food.

And while some may feel repulsed by the mixture of odors, others find the smell charming.

Ashley Benson would fall into the latter category as a big fan of the Big Apple.

In fact, the Pretty Little Liars actress has such love for the smell of Manhattan that she created a fragrance in its honor.

The California native captured the essence of two cities, Paris and New York, for her fragrance line, ASH by Ashley Benson.

The ex of Cara Delevingne struck a pose to promote her fragrance, serving as the beautiful model in the promotional material.

Ashley Benson stuns for ASH by Ashley Benson promotion

Ashley shared her fragrance campaign for ASH by Ashley Benson on her Instagram account. The Spring Breakers actress shared the image with her 23.7 million followers.

The picture featured Ashley standing on the Champs Elysees with the L’arc de Triomphe in the background. Ashley showed skin with an open blazer as she struck a pose enveloped in red light.

The actress wore the glittery black blazer with matching high-waisted pants as she looked fiercely at the camera. Her blonde tresses were perfectly tousled with a choppy bob.

In the caption for the delightful post, Ashley plugged her two fragrances, East 12th and The Eighth.

Her caption read, “EAST 12TH X THE EIGHTH @ashbyashleybenson.”

Ashley Benson launches ASH by Ashley Benson fragrance

Ashley Benson joined the celebrity fragrance world with her 2022-launched self-titled efforts.

She talked with InStyle ahead of her fragrance launch, revealing the inspiration for ASH by Ashley Benson.

As one might infer from the name, Ashley chose fragrances from trendy neighborhoods in her two favorite cities.

East 12th was inspired by Manhattan, but it doesn’t actually smell like garbage and gasoline. Instead, the New York-inspired scent has hints of black cedar, rose damask, and zesty orange.

As for The Eighth, the scent has notes of bergamot, musk, and cashmere wood, capturing the classy Rive Droite destination in Paris.

Ashley explained, “New York and Paris have been some of my favorite memories. Paris is my favorite place ever — I’ve been there so many times for work and for pleasure. [And] living here in New York has changed my life in a very drastic way.”

Another special thing about Ashley’s perfumes?

The Eighth and East 12th were created to be unisex.

She continued, “And they’re genderless, too. I want everybody to be able to wear anything I create.”

ASH by Ashley Benson retails for $79 and is available now on the perfume’s website.