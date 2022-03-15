Ashley Benson poses in a black bikini with a tiny mesh tank before turning it into an edgy look

Ashley Benson took to Instagram in an all-black outfit that featured see-through mesh and leather. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

What’s black and mesh and leather all over? Ashley Benson’s most recent “rockstar” look on her social media feed.

The actress, 32, posted a series of three photos to show off her latest style.

Ashley Benson rocked a black bikini with a mesh top and leather jacket

Ashley Benson tastefully posted her edgy style by first showing off her many small arm tattoos. The photo also showed the Pretty Little Liar star posing in a mirror wearing a black bikini with a see-through mesh tank top over the bra.

In the second snap, Benson covered up the outfit with multiple leather accessories – including a jacket, shiny miniskirt, and over-the-knee boots. The jacket featured a silver circle pattern that added a significant “pop” to the all-black ensemble.

The actress accompanied the post with a single black “X” emoji.

The third photo also showed a close-up of Benson that included half of her face and revealed the mesh top in more detail.

The actress last showed off her body in a black bikini the day before her 32nd birthday, in a similar three-photo set. The pictures were mirror selfies of Benson posing in a similar black bikini and sunglasses with the caption, “32 tomorrow.”

Benson also posed similarly with her right arm leaning on a table to show off the many intricate tattoos covering her forearm.

What did fans think of Benson’s edgy leather look?

With a comment section full of “flame” and “heart eyes” emojis, followers of the Spring Breakers actress have definitely shown their approval of her latest look. One commenter wrote, “Serving hotness in March 🔥 🔥 🔥”

Paris Hilton, the famous blonde socialite, and businesswoman, chimed in with her well-known catchphrase “That’s hot 🔥.”

Another follower compared Benson’s look to two singers known for their edgy styles – Avril Lavigne and Taylor Momsen. The two have become known to show off a similar “rockstar” look – encompassed in black leather accessories.

An Instagram user replied to the comparison and added one more to the list of look-alikes: A young Catherine Deneuve. The French actress, now 78, had blonde hair and facial features similar to Ashley Benson’s when she was younger.

Although Benson doesn’t always go for the edgy rocker look, it’s safe to say her followers approve of her latest see-through style. Fans will just have to wait and see if she continues “serving hotness” in April as well.