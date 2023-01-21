Ashley Benson has a lot going on, but that hasn’t stopped her from promoting her new perfume.

On Friday, Ashley’s new movie, Alone At Night, came out in theaters. She shared clips of herself as the starring character on social media.

But the smart businesswoman has also used this time of extra attention to promote her business venture.

The Pretty Little Liars actress shared an ad campaign for one of the two fragrances she dropped late last year.

For those out of the loop, Ashley released a unisex fragrance called Ash By Ashley Benson. She has served as the model for the fragrance, which she previously revealed was inspired by her two favorite cities, New York and Paris.

Heading into the weekend, Ashley promoted the Paris iteration of her fragrance, The Eighth.

Ashley Benson stuns in Ash By Ashley Benson ad

The post showed a black-and-white image of a Parisian street with a Hotel Thoumieux sign in the background.

The picture actually featured the 7th arrondissement, which is walking distance from the 8th arrondissement, where Ashley received inspiration for the fragrance.

Ashley’s image was placed over the Parisian street showing the actress striking a pose in a black blazer. While the background image was in black and white, Ashley’s photo was full of color. She appeared in a shade of red with yellow light around her eyes.

Her blonde hair featured loose waves, and she rocked head-to-toe black as she struck a pose.

The actress certainly had a Parisian attitude, with all-black attire, as she channeled her inner-French woman.

The caption simply read, “Oui,” with multiple hashtags promoting the brand.

Ashley Benson discusses Ash By Ashley Benson influences

Ashley told InStyle that Paris received the honors of her favorite city.

She explained, “Paris smells to me firstly of just baked goods and coffee, but then there’s a lot of floral scents, a little hint of roses. It’s romantic, it’s sexy. I think of dim lighting, candles, red, the street lights in Paris.”

The actress tried to capture the essence of Paris in her fragrance, The Eighth, with bergamot, musk, and cashmere wood.

However, Ashley still has a special place in her heart for New York, and she created East 12th in honor of the Big Apple. The East Village-inspired scent has a zesty blend of rose damask, black cedar, and orange.

New York has an edgier, less-refined vibe, and Ashley attempted to channel that scent as well.

She continued, “New York has many scents. This isn’t even a scent, but how I feel when I’m here is independent, raw, kind of edgy — but then there’s beautiful parts.”

The unisex scent is available on Ashley’s website for ASH By Ashley Benson.