Ashley Benson in thigh-skimming minidress is a ‘city girl’

Ashley Benson at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ashley Benson channels a “city girl” aesthetic in a thigh-skimming minidress, tights, and bold, bright red lips.

Ashley has been gallivanting around New York City this fall in outfits that scream city girl energy.

From attending the launch party for her Alcoholic cocktail collaboration with Vanessa Hudgens to shopping for vintage clothing in Soho, she has been seen all over the concrete jungle on her Instagram.

This week, the Pretty Little Liars star looked incredible in a white and black checkered long-sleeve dress that featured a synched belt to show off her curves.

She paired the look with a long black crocodile trench coat, thick mixed metal chains, and a pair of black leather Chelsea boots.

The American actress took to Instagram to show off her New York City look to her 23.3 million followers. She captioned the post, “City girl.”

Shop Ashley Benson’s ‘city girl’ outfit

Ashley’s aesthetic is usually grunge with fishnets, band t-shirts, and her signature platinum blonde locks. For this dressed-up look, her stylist Jessica Paster went with a more upscale outfit.

Her unique form-fitting long-sleeve dress is from designer Elisabetta Franchi. It’s called the Wraparound Dress in Houndstooth Print and retails for $888.00 on their website.

She paired the dress with opaque satin tights from Wolford. They feature a soft and durable material that won’t tear like a typical pair of tights would.

To add a layer of warmth to the ensemble, Ashley was wearing the Croc Embossed Trench Coat by Yves Saint Laurent. This unique rain jacket features a notched lapel collar, a waist belt, shiny buttons, and a crocodile print.

Although her outfit was great on its own, it would not be a complete ‘city girl’ outfit without a designer bag. She went with a classic Speedy Banouliere 20 in the classic Damier Ebone pattern.

This bag added the perfect pop of color, with cute gold hardware and pink accessories clipped onto the side of the bag.

Later in the night, Ashley switched her shoes for a pair of dazzling gold and black heels from Sarah Flint called the Perfect Pump 50 in Black Filigree Suede.

To finish off the outfit, Ashley’s glam team worked hard to give her a signature Parisian look.

Ashley Benson’s ‘city girl’ glam

The American actress’s fair skin and platinum blonde hair look fantastic with a bright, bold red lip.

That’s why her makeup artist, Micheal Chua, used the Cle de Peau Lipstick in the color Legend of Rouge to bring out her bright blue eyes.

For her hair, her hairstylist Xavier Velasquez went with a sophisticated tight bun that showed off her gold earrings and necklace.