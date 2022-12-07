Ashley Benson is striking a pose in a blazer with nothing underneath as she hits one of her favorite cities in the world, Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Ashley Benson showed she knew how to promote her business, revealing a lot of skin while going topless underneath a blazer.

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram to share her bold and beautiful photo with her 23.4 million followers on the platform.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ashley dropped a new fragrance last month called ASH by Ashley Benson.

The two scents, inspired by her two favorite cities, reflected the essence of New York and Paris.

The picture, taken in Paris, was a testament to Ashley’s unique style and dedication to promoting her new fragrance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The shot also showed Ashley’s authenticity, using the city that inspired the aroma as the backdrop to the stunning shoot.

Ashley Benson stuns for ASH by Ashley Benson The Eighth promotion

Ashley wore a shimmery black suit with an open blazer and cropped slacks.

She lounged on her side, extending her fingers and showing a pop of color via her red manicure. She posed in front of an elaborate staircase for which Paris is known.

The shot revealed Ashley’s toned abs and a hint of her curves as she pulled her tie to the side for a chic shot.

Her long, blonde hair had waves that cascaded over her shoulders, and her makeup was kept simple and elegant. Ashley completed the look with a subtle smoky eye, nude lip, and a pair of black leather pumps.

Her caption read, “Bonjour x.”

Ashley geotagged the 8th arrondissement in the stunning image, which genuinely highlighted her love for the historic city.

Ashley Benson drops ASH by Ashley Benson fragrances

Last month, Ashley dropped her latest venture, ASH by Ashley Benson.

Ashley’s two fragrances capture the essence of Paris and New York.

The Parisian scent, which Ashley promoted in the recent share, was named The Eighth after the 8th arrondissement in Paris. The 8th arrondissement is home to Champs-Élysées and Madeleine, two of the most affluent quarters of Rive Droite. Ashley captured the essence with notes of bergamot, musk, and cashmere wood.

Meanwhile, East 12th, inspired by Manhattan, features rose damask, black cedar, and zesty orange.

Ashley told InStyle about her inspiration behind ASH by Ashley Benson. She explained, “New York and Paris have been some of my favorite memories. Paris is my favorite place ever — I’ve been there so many times for work and for pleasure. [And] living here in New York has changed my life in a very drastic way.”

The ASH by Ashley Benson fragrances cost $79 each.