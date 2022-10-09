Ashley Benson in leather dress and combat boots for day out

Ashley Benson at a 2019 Savage X Fenty Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson was recently spotted out in an oversized black leather dress with matching black combat boots.

Benson wore dark shades and a gold wristwatch with the button-down leather outfit, reminiscent of the plunging leather dress she wore last month.

Stopping at her mid-thigh, the leather dress also featured elbow-length sleeves perfect for fall weather.

Her platinum blonde hair was styled in loose waves and draped across her shoulders as she reportedly stepped out to visit a spa in Los Angeles, California.

The actress appeared bare-faced as she enjoyed her day out, walking around with her phone and a drink in her hand.

Benson showed off her versatile style while rocking the grunge look and looked fierce doing it.

Ashley Benson walking in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: Terma,SL/BACKGRID

Ashley Benson’s margarita line with Vanessa Hudgens & Rosario Dawson

Earlier this year, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Benson teamed up with Thomas Ashbourne to create their own margarita cocktail line, Margalicious Margarita.

The trio reportedly met each other at different points in their careers. While Hudgens and Benson met as teens taking the same acting class, Dawson met the High School Musical actress through her manager.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We’re all so intertwined,” Hudgens told People about their friendship this past May.

On why the actresses decided to go for a margarita line, she added, “It’s so hard to find a really good, consistent, premium, quality craft cocktail in a can or a bottle, so that was something we were really excited about producing.”

“There was this meme that said, ‘You can never have a bad time at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what,’ and I’m laughing just thinking about it because it’s true,” Benson told the outlet about her love for margaritas.

“Go to a Mexican restaurant — you can’t be sad! You get a margarita, and everything is fixed.”

Ashley Benson’s relationship with G-Eazy

In 2020, Benson found herself at the center of dating rumors after being featured on No Limit rapper G-Eazy’s song Creep, a cover of a 1992 Radiohead hit.

The pair entered a relationship after Benson broke things off with model Cara Delevigne and after Halsey and G-Eazy also went their separate ways.

After splitting in 2021, Benson and G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, reportedly reunited in early 2022 after maintaining a friendship throughout their breakup.

Back in 2020, G-Eazy opened up about his relationship with the 32-year-old actress, saying at the time, “She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one.”

“Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly,” he continued, “she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for.”