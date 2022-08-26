Ashley Benson in crop top celebrates Demi Lovato’s birthday

Ashley Benson parties with famous faces for Demi Lovato’s birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ashley Benson was on hand for Demi Lovato’s birthday party, and she was one of many well-known names to attend the event.

The Pretty Little Liars actress posed with other famous faces as she sported high-waisted denim jeans and a white crop top t-shirt. Ashley wore an unbuttoned and a tiny baseball jersey on top.

She shared the photos with her 23.1 million Instagram followers, many of whom shared love for the post with likes and comments.

Ashley’s caption read, “☺️☺️☺️ best time celebrating my little love @ddlovato🖤.”

Ashley wore her signature blonde locks in a center part with loose waves.

She received more than 200k likes for the post.

Ashley Benson joins other celebs for Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday

In another photo, Ashley showed her Rolex Presidential timepiece as she struck a pose with fellow guests Paris and Kristen Stewart.

Demi’s 30th birthday party was a who’s who of young celebrity stars, with Paris Jackson and Kaia Gerber also in the house.

Kristen posed between Paris and Ashley in a white Supreme crop top. Paris wore a lingerie-inspired top, black miniskirt and over-the-knee leather boots.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato, the birthday girl, wore a lace red dress with fishnet on top. She sported bright red lips and added fishnet tights to complete the look.

Ashley Benson stars in 18 & Over

Ashley stars in 18 & Over, a thriller with a unique promotion plan. PEOPLE reported that fans could collect exclusive NFTs based on artwork featuring film characters. Each week, new NFTs are released, motivating fans to collect an entire set of artwork.

The film features a character named Vicky, who is secluded in a cabin following a breakup. Vicki joins an adult streaming platform named 18 & Over, where she poses in lingerie for paying subscribers.

However, things go awry as her character is stalked by a masked murderer.

Director Jimmy Giannopolous released a statement which read, “Though the themes of isolation and obsession are as old as time, culture always breeds new ways for them to manifest. I’m really excited about this new way to distribute because we can connect with the audience so get your popcorn and let’s discuss.”

Ashley served as a producer in the film and developed the soundtrack with her boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy. Another attendee at Demi’s birthday party, Paris Hilton, also stars in the film.

18 & Over is available on demand on October 5.