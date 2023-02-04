Ashley Benson was a vision in an animal-printed pantsuit while on the red carpet.

The Pretty Little Liars star has upped her fashion game since her days of playing Hanna Marin.

These days, Ashley is one of the biggest names in fashion, as she often appears on the red carpet for big events.

Her blonde hair adds to her signature look, and wearing print has become something the actress is familiar with.

Ashley walked the red carpet for the Stella McCartney partnership with Adidas launch. She did not disappoint, either.

The two-piece fit Ashley like a glove and revealed she was braless under the blazer, which was fastened at her waistline.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ashley Benson has a wild love life

Ashley Benson has been linked to several big names in the entertainment business throughout her career.

She was in a high-profile relationship with Cara Delevingne and, more recently, was seeing G-Eazy.

While filming Pretty Little Liars, the actress had some blurred moments with costar Tyler Blackburn, who played her onscreen love interest, Caleb Rivers.

Ashley is rumored to be dating Brandon Davis, the grandson of an oil tycoon who is 10 years her senior.

Ash by Ashley Benson

Not only is Ashley Benson a talented actress and gorgeous model, but she is also a businesswoman.

Recently, she revealed she launched a new fragrance in her perfume line, Ash by Ashley Benson.

The latest promo shows Ashley in tones of red and black, looking immaculate. She typically advertises her products, which makes sense because she is profitable.

She captioned the announcement, “❌⭕️🆎.”

On the website, Ashely reveals that scent is her favorite since she is immediately brought back to a place or time by a single note sprayed for everyone to enjoy. The bottle design comes from her love of hotel room keys and the tassels on them, which makes them uniquely hers.

Currently, The Eighth (red bottle shown above) and East 12th are available for purchase, with the 50ml size retailing for $80 and an 8ml tube retailing for $30. For shoppers who want to try both, there is a gift set available with both fragrances in the 8ml size for $50.

The fragrance business makes sense for Ashley, especially with her connections to the fashion world. She runs with some of Hollywood’s most fashionable people, so building a brand that would appeal to them is a smart business move.