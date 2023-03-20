Ashley Benson is living her best life with a rumored new beau and many reasons to celebrate.

The actress recently proved she looked fabulous in any environment with a three-part social media share.

The Pretty Little Liars actress shared a random carousel with her 23.8 million followers.

Although Ashley’s alleged boyfriend, oil heir Brandon Davis, likely wasn’t too far away, the actress went solo for her latest social media post.

The images saw detailed a day in Ashley’s incredible life, with coffee, selfies, and a candid moment.

Ashley allowed the pictures to do the talking, choosing a wacky emoji for her caption.

The California native showed she could turn any setting into a photoshoot, striking a pose on a curb with her Starbucks coffee.

The first picture featured Ashley sitting on the stairs with a sleeveless white top and light-wash denim jeans. Her top was sheer, with a red design featured prominently across the bodice. She had a Starbucks coffee cup sitting beside her as she turned her head to the side with cars lining the street behind her. Ashley looked too cool, with sunglasses on her face and clips in her hair.

The second shot saw the actress in selfie mode, with half her face visible. She wore an orange knit top and jean shorts for the random photo documenting her daily activities.

A swipe right revealed Ashley having a Steve Jobs moment with a black turtleneck for a candid pose. The Pretty Little Liars star’s blonde tresses provided a contrast against her black top. She winked slightly in the shot, which closed out the carousel.

Ashley Benson reveals workout secrets

Paparazzi often catch Ashley rocking spandex, heading to or leaving sweat sessions in Los Angeles.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Ashley exercises quite often.

Ashley told Women’s Health about her workout schedule, which featured a lot of LA favorites, like Pilates.

Ashley explained, “I usually do Pilates three days a week for an hour, and I try to box or do SoulCycle two or three times a week. There are times I just want to do nothing! But then I don’t feel good about myself.”

She continued, sharing details about her workout routine and explaining why she did squats and lunges.

Ashley said, “Probably squats—and not for my butt but for my legs. We usually do circuit training, so I’ll do 25 squats, then I’ll run back and forth, and then I’ll do lunges to the other side of the gym both ways, run, then squats.”