Ashley Benson is shining these days.

The Pretty Little Liars star is dating Brandon Davis, the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis. They had been spotted for a while before their relationship was confirmed earlier this year.

It appears Ashley and Brandon enjoy the lap of luxury as she recently shared her very upscale dinner and, more recently, herself having fun in a tropical location.

She has been sharing a lot more, which included a few bikini shots with gorgeous backgrounds.

Her most share was captioned with lemon emojis as she donned a green bikini, and another photo saw her in a black bikini.

And while her followers were impressed, some were concerned about how “super skinny” the blonde actress looked in the images.

Ashley Benson called out for being ‘super skinny’

Ashley Benson looked stunning in the green and black bikinis, highlighting her slim figure, but some of her followers questioned whether she was using Ozempic.

The medication has been sweeping Hollywood and is being used for slimming down and taking off hard-to-lose weight. Several Housewives stars have been accused of using the medication, with Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitting to Andy Cohen that she uses it.

One follower wrote, “Ozempic baby,” while another said, “she’s definitely gotten super skinny! Wonder if it is Ozempic or another brand. Sad cause she was never overweight. Smh.”

And one more revealed that was also their first thought after seeing Ashley’s latest snaps.

Pic credit: @ashleybenson/Instagram

ASH by Ashley Benson

Not only is Ashley Benson an excellent actress, but she is also an entrepreneur.

She has marketed her own perfume line, ASH by Ashley Benson, inspired by some of her favorite things. There are currently only two versions available, THE EIGHTH and EAST 12th. Both are available in 50ml or 8ml options.

THE EIGHTH is filled with “notes of bright bergamot, soft musk, and creamy cashmere woods.” It is meant to be a reminder of Paris.

As for EAST 12TH, it is full of “notes of rose damask, intoxicating black cedar and zesty orange.” This scent is reminiscent of New York City.

Ashley has filled her site and promo shoots with allure and mystery. She is the primary model for the brand, which makes sense for saving on cost and marketing purposes. Ashley has nearly 30 million followers on Instagram alone, which is a boost for sure.

The Pretty Little Liars star is living her best life right now, and her happiness shines through her bikini photos, even if some followers are concerned.