Ashley Benson and Sofia Malamute spotted together as romance rumors heat up

Ashley Benson and Sofia Malamute spark romance rumors again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Ashley Benson and Sofia Malamute have fuelled romance rumors yet again after they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles.

The pair first sparked dating rumors after The Pretty Little Liars star posted a series of TikTok videos featuring her cozying up to Sofia.

While neither has commented on their relationship status, the pair appeared in good spirits on Wednesday (November 23) as they shopped together.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Ashley and her rumored new beau Sofia stocked up on essentials, including freshly baked baguettes.

For their errand trip, the blonde beauty slipped into a long black coat, huge shades, and Comme des Garçons x Converse sneakers.

While Sofia rocked an oversized jumper and baggy pants, teaming the look with a headband and cat-eye sunglasses.

Ashley Benson and Sofia Malamute shop together in LA

The two were spotted shopping in LA. Pic credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Ashley uploaded a TikTok video of her lounging on the sofa with Sofia who had one arm wrapped around her shoulders.

Other videos posted on Ashley’s account include the pair eating in a swish restaurant, as well as grabbing coffee together.

Another notable video includes the pair performing a routine to a viral TikTok dance, in which they both break out in laughter at the end of the clip.

Ashley Benson meets up with ex G-Eazy

Earlier this year, Ashley was spotted meeting up and grabbing lunch with her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy, who she split from in February 2021.

The beauty was reportedly happy about rekindling their relationship at the time, according to a source who told Entertainment Tonight.

The insider added that the couple were “hanging out all of the time and definitely official.”

The source also pointed out that the pair’s loved ones were happy about the rekindled romance.

While in March, Ashley was reportedly glued to G-Eazy’s side all night at the 2022 Oscar Party and publicly made out with her rekindled lover.

A source told Us Weekly about Ashley, “She didn’t want to let go of [G-Eazy]. It looked like it was security for her.”

The source continued, “They clearly weren’t hiding the fact that they’re together again. They looked very in love and like they’ve been dating for a while. They socialized with friends they knew, but they did not leave each other’s side.”

The two reportedly made out in front of friends at the party.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship timeline

The on-again, off-again lovers first got together in 2020.

The actress and rapper were snapped kissing in front of paparazzi in May 2020, and Ashley brought G-Eazy as a date to her sister Shaylene’s wedding in June 2020.

The couple became inseparable in 2020, and G-Eazy publicly commended Ashley’s musical abilities.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one.”

In February 2021, though, the couple called it quits after a whirlwind romance.