Ashley Benson and G-Eazy back on nearly a year after split 

After spending nearly one year apart, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are back together.

The Pretty Little Liars actress began dating the Oakland rapper in May 2020, just a few weeks after breaking up with model Cara Delevingne. The rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, had a two-year relationship with another Ashley, singer Halsey. The two broke up in 2018.



In February 2021, the couple called it quits after a whirlwind romance. At the time, it was suggested that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy wished to remain friends. But as it turns out, not for long!

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy back together

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are in it for the “long haul” according to a Page Six source after pictures surfaced of the duo dining the day after Christmas in 2021, suggesting the lovers had rekindled their flame.

Despite being household names, Ashley and G-Eazy have expressed desires to keep their romantic life private. Since December, the two lovers have been seen on hikes and dates in New York and Los Angeles. The pair have a friendship and reportedly “never lost touch,” so they fell right back into a relationship.

G-Eazy has had an emotional couple of months. In November 2021, the Me, Myself & I rapper revealed that his mother had passed away. The rapper had a close relationship with his mother and was devastated by her passing.

Sources say that Ashley Benson has been a source of support to him during trying times. G-Eazy praised his mother in a heartfelt tribute, describing his mother as a hero and a queen.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Relationship History

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson first collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s Creep, which G-Eazy posted to his Youtube channel in April 2020. Fans noticed the odd connection but Ashley was still with Cara at the time.

Rumors swirled that the actress and rapper were getting close after being spotted kissing by paparazzi in May 2020. Ashley Benson all but confirmed the rumors, when she brought G-Eazy as a date to her sister Shaylene’s wedding in June 2020. The couple was inseparable for much of 2020, making sweet music together.



Ashley Benson and G-Eazy celebrated Halloween 2020 together, he was Batman, and she was Catwoman. In February 2021, the two reportedly split because they were arguing too much.

Benson called things off in February, but the two remained friends. They continued to make music together, keeping in contact. After G-Eazy’s mom passed away in November, the lovers rekindled their flame.

This time around the two hope to keep details more private — hopefully not too private!