Ashley Alexxis leans forward in bikini for ocean views

Ashley Alexiss close up. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Body-positive model and swimwear designer Ashley Alexxis is showing off a two-piece from her range as she proves she belongs by the ocean.

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swim face has gone on to build herself an empire via her Alexiss Swimwear – while the brand boasts over 250,000 Instagram followers, it was on Ashley’s feed that fans were leaving the thumbs-up this week.

Posting for her 2 million+ followers, the blonde bombshell shared a selfie of herself as she leaned forward in a pink bikini, with the camera also taking in dramatic and crashing waves behind her.

Drawing attention to her fit and curvy frame, Ashley smiled slightly from behind massive shades and showcased her figure in a halterneck and thong bikini in bright shades.

Also rocking a glossy pink lip to match, the Instagram star added chic stud earrings, posing from a deck and with its woods just about visible.

“My sense of direction leads me to the ocean,” she wrote, tagging her swimwear brand.

Ashley, 31, has opened up about why she founded her swimwear line.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley Alexxis explains founding thoughts behind swimwear brand

“I created Alexiss Swimwear because I wanted to fill the major size-inclusive gap in the market. I didn’t make it for just small women or curvy women, I made it for ALL women because beauty is not a size! Creating premium swimwear based off of everything I was unhappy with in the industry, and helping women find the confidence they deserve, has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” she told Sports Illustrated Swim.

Of her career, she added: “I have been modeling since I was 16. This road has been long and tedious. I was always told I was too short, standing at just 5’3″. I’ve actually been told that I cannot be short and fat and expect to be a model.”

Ahsley Alexxis joins fellow celebs with swimwear lines

The celebrity swimwear world is getting crowded. Also, retailing bikinis and swimsuits are supermodel Emily Ratajkowski via her Inamorata brand, plus singer Jessie James Decker via Kittenish Swim.

As to Hulu stars, the Kardashians, both Kim, and Khloe Kardashian retail swimwear, as does 24-year-old mogul Kylie Jenner.

“This brand is a direct reflection of me and I just want women to have a quality suit and experience that they can trust to feel fabulous in,” Ashley also told Sports Illustrated Swim.