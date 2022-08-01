Ashley Alexxis in strawberry swimsuit flaunts full curves

Ashley Alexiss close up. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Bombshell Ashley Alexxis shows her fruity side as she flaunts her curves in a fun, strawberry-themed swimsuit.

The 31-year-old body-positive star and swimwear designer is running her own show as plus-size women flock to her brand, and it looked like she was busy on a shoot last weekend as she posted a quick Instagram story.

Sizzling in her strapless one-piece, Ashley made sure all eyes were on her, posing for a quick mirror selfie while backed by rows of hanging clothes and appearing in the mood for something skimpy.

Ashley drew attention to her curvy waistline and golden tan as she went strapless in her red, green, and white swimwear – celebrating the juicy fruit, the blonde likely turned fan heads, also adding massive green boots rising to her knees.

The 2019 Sports Illustrated face wore her blonde locks down, snapping herself fairly far out but still showing her attractive facial features.

No caption was offered.

Ashley competed in Sports Illustrated‘s 2019 Swim Search – while she didn’t win, her career still took off. Ashley opened up to the iconic magazine, touching on her fuller figure and noting past struggles as she was teased at school.

Ashley Alexxis bullied for curvy shape at school

“I’ve been curvy my entire life. Even at my smallest, I still had curves. I remember being bullied almost daily through elementary, middle, and high school, for my body. I’m still attacked for it to this very day. I went through a really tough time as a teenager because of this. I developed anxiety and struggled to love myself,” Alexxis revealed.

The entrepreneur, now followed by 2.4 million on Instagram, continued: “I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and that’s okay. Accepting that is the biggest challenge. I like to share with people who struggle to love the skin they’re in that they only have one life and one body and wasting time hating it isn’t fair to them.”

Ashley Alexxis having the last laugh with swimwear brand

Alexxis Swimwear has taken off – the brand boasts over 250,000 Instagram followers. Ashley said she created her brand “because beauty is not a size!”

“This brand is a direct reflection of me and I just want women to have a quality suit and experience that they can trust to feel fabulous in,” she continued.

Also embracing body positivity via her swim and clothing ranges is the 38-year-old reality star, Khloe Kardashian.

