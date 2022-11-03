Ashley Alexiss stunned in a beautiful white dress. @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss looked amazing in her latest photoshoot. She was wearing a gorgeous dress that gave her fans a sneak peek at her bridal glam.

The plus-size model was braced against a fireplace, in front of a window. She wore a spaghetti strap gown that was covered in embroidery. The ensemble sported a deep V neckline that was covered by nude mesh.

Her hair looked amazing. She wore her long blonde hair down and in a deep side part with light curls along her locks.

Her makeup was beautiful as well, with gold eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick.

In this photo, she opted for minimal jewelry and only had a diamond ring on her finger.

When she posted the picture, she wrote a subtle caption that stated that the best moments are the ones that people can’t talk about. Considering she has not tagged the publication that this photo is going to; this could mean something big for the model.

Ashley Alexiss looks amazing in an all-white outfit

White really might be Ashley’s color. She was smiling ear to ear in front of tropical plants while wearing a monochromatic outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Alexiss Swimwear mogul wore a white bikini top with matching high-waist bottoms. Over it, she wore a white cover-up to create a regal beach look.

She curled her long hair and created romantic bombshell curls.

Ashley decided to not accessorize it but instead made her makeup the focal point with brown smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Ashley Alexiss shares the secret to amazing skin

Ashley is known for her glowing skin. Every now and then she will post a barefaced photo on Instagram and fans wouldn’t see a blemish on her. Unsurprisingly, she has a serious skincare routine that she follows religiously.

When talking to Life and Style Magazine, she did her fans a big favor and broke down step by step what she put on her skin, for her signature glow.

“I wash my face EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. I never understood just how important it was until my skin started getting flakey and caused my makeup to get patchy because of it,” she told the publication. “I start with a tea tree oil exfoliant or a glycolic acid exfoliant depending on how my skin feels that day. I follow it up with a deep moisturizer and hyaluronic acid serum. Then, I use an under-eye cream followed up by a deep lip moisturizer.”