Ashley Alexiss was seen in a stunning bikini, looking better than ever. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Halloween is over, so Ashley Alexiss is moving her focus toward her birthday. The Sagittarius has been looking forward to turning 32 and decided to do a photoshoot to commemorate it.

Ashley was in a beautiful forest that looked like it was pulled out of a book.

She posed with her arms stretched out, taking in the enchanted view around her.

She was wearing a blue chrome bikini that reflected beautifully in the light. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms with straps that said “peace, love, and respect.” The straps were placed right at her waist, similar to how it was popularized in Baywatch.

Her makeup looked gorgeous with neutral eyeshadow, long eyelashes, and nude lipstick.

The plus-size model switched up her hairstyle and crimped her long blonde hair. She then put it in a ponytail, and fans got a peak of a single purple streak she put in her hair.

Ashley Alexiss swimwear line, Alexiss swimwear is her passion

While most people know her for her modeling career, she is a serious entrepreneur. When talking to Naluda Magazine, she explained the launch was really important to her and helped her fill a hole in the swimwear market

“Alexiss Swimwear is my heart & soul. I always say that my main goal in life is to create something that will outlive me & I plan on Alexiss Swimwear being one of the biggest reason that goal is brought to fruition,” she told the publication.

“I created Alexiss because I was tired of hearing ‘plus size’ or ‘regular sized’ when it comes to swimwear (among many other things, but that’s for another time.) So I decided to create a, truly, size-inclusive swimwear brand. One that really understood a woman’s need for a supportive swimsuit for ALL cup sizes. “

Ashley Alexiss looks amazing in Velvet

While fans love to see her model her bikini line, they were thoroughly impressed with her latest outfit. The plus-size model was seen looking gorgeous as ever in her black mini-dress.

The swimwear mogul was seen posing in front of a window, wearing a velvet dress that hugged her curves perfectly. The dress had pointed sleeves to give the appeal of shoulder pads.

Ashley decided to put her hair in a high ponytail, where she accessorized it with a beaded headpiece.

For her makeup, she wore neutral matte eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.