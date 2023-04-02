Ashley Alexiss is a self-made curvy model, and there’s no question why.

The lingerie model was absolutely stunning in pink lace lingerie that hugged her form to perfection. It was see-through due to the small cutouts throughout the intricate design.

It was paired with matching gloves that went from her palm all the way up to her elbow. The design style and pose allowed the camera to capture the tattoo behind her neck.

The online celebrity left her voluminous blonde hair free, and it cascaded in soft curls. Her nails were beautifully french manicured — adding to the overall aesthetic.

Her makeup was on point with defined brows, smoky eye shadow, long lashes, bronzed cheeks, and pink lips. She posed with her back to the camera and looked over her left shoulder with an unwavering gaze.

Overall, Ashley looked fabulous and flirty — with a dash of danger thrown into the mix.

Ashely Alexiss promotes ICONOFLASH

Ashley’s look may have been drop-dead gorgeous, but it was also a promotion for ICONOFLASH.

The businesswoman captioned her post, “If love is blind.. why is lingerie so popular 😏.” She went on to provide her followers with a code to receive 20% off of ICONOFLASH items.

ICONOFLASH sells a large variety of cute items, including the one that Ashley modeled. The brand focuses on having fashionable staple pieces that are still affordable.

Ashley modeled the Plus Size Dark Romance Fishnet Dress, which retails for only $15.99 and includes a thong. The dress comes in pink, red, black, and white.

The brand was likely thrilled with the promotion, as it went out to Ashley’s 2.5 million followers.

Ashley Alexiss models for Curvy Sense

ICONOFLASH is far from the only partnership that Ashley has secured. As a renowned curvy model, it only makes sense that she would partner with Curvy Sense.

Ashley was breathtaking in a black dress with a bright floral pattern on top of it. The thigh-skimming dress included off-the-shoulder long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

The influencer paired the dress with brown heels and she accessorized with a couple of gold necklaces. Her hair was partially up but still tumbled down in a blonde waterfall.

Of course, Ashley’s makeup was gorgeous with dark lashes, pink lips, and contoured cheeks.

Curvy Sense sells plus sizes dresses, jeans, tops, and much more. It’s dedicated to ensuring nice fits and affordable options.

Ashley included in her caption, “What’s my favorite position? CEO.”