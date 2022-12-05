Ashley Alexiss stunned in a white bikini. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss dropped it like its yacht in a super skimpy white bikini while taking a luxury cruise in the waters of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 32-year-old Boston native got down on her knees in the revealing number, showing off her beautifully-sculpted curves.

Her flawless, sun-kissed complexion looked extraordinary against the contrasting pure white two-piece.

Oh, and the only thing glistening brighter than Ashley’s belly ring was the luminous smile on her face.

She could be seen using one hand to tussle her thick, full mane while the other perfectly manicured hand rested on her thigh.

The steamy snap was shared by Cabo Yacht Charters, an all-inclusive yachting excursion, alongside the caption, “Sweet escape 🌴.”

Ashley Alexiss wore perfect LBD to celebrate dad’s birthday

Ashley stepped out in a curve-hugging black dress yesterday to celebrate her dad’s birthday alongside friends and family.

The sexy ensemble featured sheer lace sleeves and a plunging neckline that perfectly complemented her frame.

Never one to skip out on accessories, Ashley added a pair of strappy, open-toed heels and a delicate gold necklace to complete the look.

The fabulously full-figured model threw her head back in pure joy as she received a sweet kiss on the cheek from her dad.

She added a heart-melting caption, with a portion reading, “Happy Birthday to the first man I ever loved 🥹 Dad, I am forever proud to be your daughter & to watch you smile, thrive, and truly live your best life.”

Ashley Alexiss sizzled in revealing bikini to promote ALEXISS Swimwear

As the CEO and founder of her own inclusive swimwear brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, it’s no surprise that Ashley frequently models her looks on social media.

The gorgeous influencer sported a colorful, printed bikini with sexy black string ties, which she could be seen holding in the sultry snap.

Beyond showing off her physique on her business and personal pages, Ashley also encourages her followers to love their bodies using hashtags like #BeautyIsNotASize.

She wrote, “Good things come to those who wait💜 Good thing you don’t have to wait any longer for the chance to own a swimsuit from the Most Inclusive USA Made Swimwear Brand, Alexiss Swimwear😜🦋.”

Ashley is revolutionizing the world of swimwear one bikini at a time by making women feel confident and sexy by offering a wide array of sizing options.

Thankfully, there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon, and she’s already rocking 2023 like a total goddess.