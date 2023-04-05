Ashley Alexiss commanded attention yesterday, showing off her shapely figure in a revealing turquoise bikini with gorgeous white lace detailing.

Of course, the flattering swimsuit was from her signature brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, which offers inclusive designs for all body types.

The 32-year-old influencer posted the dreamy snap to promote her travel IG, @travelbesideme, where she shares photos from around the world.

Standing in clear blue water surrounded by spectacular seaside views, Ashley’s sun-kissed complexion glowed against the bright fabric.

She parted her thick mane of wavy locks on the side, accentuating the stunning blonde highlights scattered throughout the strands.

Ashley tagged her travel page in the caption, adding, “I haven’t been everywhere… but it’s on my list 🌏.”

Now, for anyone wanting more from Ashley’s swimwear line, get ready because Athena has officially entered the chat!

Ashley Alexiss modeled the new Athena bikini to promote her swimwear brand

In case you missed it earlier, Ashley is the CEO and founder of a thriving swimwear brand, making it no wonder she often models the looks on social media.

In a recent advertisement, the self-made curve model sported a sparkly purple sequin bikini with sexy black bottoms named Athena.

The daring swimsuit supported Ashley’s body in all the right places while highlighting nearly every inch of her sculpted frame.

Beyond unveiling her famous figure on her business and personal social media pages, Ashley inspires her followers to love their bodies through hashtags like #BeautyIsNotASize.

She captioned the share, “Athena 💟 the goddess of wisdom,” adding, “Shop yours in sizes A-L now at www.ShopAlexiss.com.”

Ashley Alexiss showed off her free spirit in a gorgeous green dress

Everyone knows that Ashley looks amazing in a bikini, but she blew fans away earlier this week with a completely different look.

The curvy bombshell went barefoot in paradise, wearing a silky green printed dress that accentuated her enviable silhouette.

Standing on a dock over the crystal clear water, she was caught twirling on her tip-toes, with her long, beachy hair flowing down her back in the salty breeze.

While Ashley’s gaze was tipped back over her shoulder, her eyebrows were clearly on point, and the pop of pink on her lips was impossible to ignore.

“Steady in my soul. Free in my spirit ✨,” she wrote.

Ashley is a woman on a mission to revolutionize the world of swimwear, making it accessible to all women regardless of size.

While she’s already helped countless people find their confidence through self-love, there’s no sign of Ashley slowing down anytime soon. *Phew!*