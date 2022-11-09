Ashley Alexiss looked amazing in a colorful bikini. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss has always been one to share her wisdom with her followers. However, in true Ashley fashion, she had to pair it with a gorgeous photo from her latest photoshoot.

Ashley was in the woods looking absolutely stunning. She wore a gorgeous colorful bikini top courtesy of the online boutique fantasy lingerie.

The plus-size model completely switched up her look with her latest hairstyle. She put her long blonde hair in two pigtails. She added extra rubber bands throughout her hair to create a bubble effect.

The hair she left loose, she crimped for added dimensions. Throughout her hair, fans could see purple streaks peeking through with matching butterfly clips.

She also left her curtain bangs out to frame her face perfectly.

Her makeup looked pin-up girl chic. She wore a neutral-cut crease with heavy bronzer and bright pink lipstick.

She captioned her photo to let her fans know that regardless, people will place their judgments, so it’s best to do what you want anyway.

Ashley Alexiss looks amazing thanks to her skincare routine

Ashley Alexiss is known for her amazing skin. She is constantly showing off her bare-faced selfies that could leave anyone jealous.

When talking to Life and Style magazine, she explained that she has a foolproof way to combat breakouts. The model said she experienced way more breakouts after entering her twenties, so she might be an expert on her skin at this point.

She shared, “I help combat them by getting a micro needling treatment once every one-to-two months and also using an acne spot patch. They’re awesome! Perfect to put on right before bed.”

Ashley also loves Indian Healing Clay to help with her skin. She claimed the mask not only felt refreshing but helped her minimize her pores. It is a great and affordable staple for any skincare routine.

Ashley Alexiss shows off her latest pink bikini

Ashley is known for her great taste in bikinis. it makes sense that she stunned in her latest photoshoot.

She posted the picture on Instagram, where she posed in front of an ivy-covered doorway.

She wore a bright pink bikini top with a matching string bikini bottom. Over it, she wore a sheer pink cover-up that hugged her body perfectly.

She left her long blonde hair down and wore it in light waves.

Her makeup looked gorgeous with brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick to complete the look.