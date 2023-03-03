Ashley Alexiss showed her haters the door this week as she posted a stunning snap in a swimsuit and called out her trolls.

The model and influencer wore a ribbed yellow swimsuit with intricate cut-outs that showed off the curvy figure that she’s known for.

Ashely posed against a plain blue backdrop with her long blonde hair blown out to perfection as she gave the camera a sultry stare.

Her makeup was glamorous and glowing, with a subtle smoky eye and glossy nude lips.

The 32-year-old wore no accessories apart from diamond stud earrings and light pink manicured talons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley used her gorgeous photo to make an important statement against negative comments she’s received online, saying, “If the only thing you can think of to criticize me on is in regards to: my body, my weight, or my size… Well, I believe that’s what they call a ‘win’ 😌💛.”

Ashley Alexiss shows her inner confidence

Ashley’s post shows that her confidence won’t be shaken and she won’t back down to negativity online.

She often uses humor along with motivational quotes to lift up herself and others.

Shortly after sharing the grid post with her 2.4 million followers she also shared a quote to her Story that urged women to stop having a ‘mean girl’ mentality.

Ashley Alexiss says no to haters. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

The image stated, “We don’t sneak diss, bully, or hate on other women. We uplift, encourage, and applaud each other. And if you really don’t like someone or something then simply don’t interact with them.”

Her important message comes just in time for International Women’s Day which falls next Wednesday, March 8.

Ashley Alexiss promotes her Shop Alexiss swim line

Ashley’s body positivity statement is also apparent in her swimwear brand, Shop Alexiss. The hashtag the brand promotes on its socials and encourages customers to use is #beautyisnotasize.

The bikinis and swimsuits run in an extensive size range from sizes A-L in tops and 2-32 in bottoms which promotes inclusivity — something that many fashion brands have yet to get on board with.

The bikinis often feature bright colors and prints, sparkles, and lace; an ode to Ashley’s own statement style.

Most recently, Ashley donned a purple sequin bikini as she posed in profile on board a luxury yacht. She proved her love of swimwear knows no bounds by writing, “If it requires a bikini.. my answer is ‘yes’ 👙 @shopalexiss #BeautyIsNotASize.”