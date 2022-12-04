Ashley Alexiss looked fabulous in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss brought on the vacation vibes in a share yesterday, wearing a figure-flattering bikini from her brand, Alexiss Swimwear.

The fiercely real model stood thigh-deep in the crystal-clear water as she sent her gorgeous gaze through the camera lens.

She sported a deep blue two-piece with a halter-style top and bottoms that literally looked like they were made specifically with her womanly curves in mind.

Ashley’s beachy blonde tresses effortlessly draped over half of her face and down her back, leaving all the focus on her figure.

The swimwear line includes sizes from one to eight and even caters to bra sizes from A to L, ensuring that every woman feels supported and beautiful.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 32-year-old encouraged her fans to take a break in the caption, writing, “During these chilly months, go on that tropical dream vacation you’ve been thinking about and bring your Alexiss Swimwear!🌴👙,” along with a string of hashtags.

Of course, as the CEO and founder of her own inclusive swimwear line, it should be no surprise that this wasn’t the only time Ashley showed off her figure to promote the brand.

Ashley Alexiss stunned in skimpy tie-dye bikini to promote Small Business Saturday

Ashley took to social media last week with a photo so hot that it threatened to melt the internet.

The stunning Boston native could be seen rocking a tie-dye bikini top with revealing black bottoms while living her best life on a boat.

She regularly models the line of fabulous swimsuits on both her company and personal pages, showing off her enviable curves from all angles.

Ashley is also a huge proponent of body positivity, often encouraging her followers to find their confidence and embrace their unique sexiness with the hashtag #BeautyIsNotASize.

She captioned the steamy share, “Small business Saturday :) All weekend enjoy 25% off our entire collection with code: GOODVIBESONLY 💕 www.shopAlexiss.com.”

Ashley Alexiss went topless with lovely waves for beauty shoot

Sure, we all know that Ashley looks unbelievable in a swimsuit, but her breathtaking facial features are what really set her apart from the rest.

The “Jill of all trades” looked incredible in a recent photo shoot, going nude in every sense of the word, from her lip shade to her wardrobe.

She had a far-off look in her hazel eyes, which were accentuated by a touch of mascara and a hint of eyeshadow.

Ashley wore her long blonde locks in timeless waves that cascaded over her bare shoulders.

She wrote, “Ser·en·dip·i·ty {noun} : the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way 🫶🏼.”

Now, for anyone wondering how Ashley maintains such a flawless complexion (AKA everyone), she shared her best skincare tips and tricks during a recent interview for New You Brands.

One of the biggest takeaways from the interview was when she said, “SPF is kind of like my key. A lot of people don’t realize. It’s like you can do all the skincare. You can spend all this money on facials, but if you’re not using SPF, then you’re just like throwing money down the drain.”