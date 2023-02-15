Love is in the air for Ashley Alexiss, and the beautiful model shared her feelings with the world just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this week, Ashley took to social media to share an affectionate photo with her boyfriend.

The image featured Ashley and her man striking a pose on the deck of a boat.

In addition to the romantic picture, Ashley wrote some heartfelt words as she described the importance of her partner.

Ashley shared the content on her Instagram Stories, where she has amassed 2.4 million followers.

The body-positivity champion has achieved a significant following with swimsuit pictures similar to the one she just posted. Another contributing factor to Ashley’s success has been her willingness to defy conventions as a plus-sized model.

But for now, Ashley was all about love as she penned some words for her special someone.

Ashley Alexiss is feeling the love on Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt post

Ashley posted a shot with her man as the lovers embraced and gazed at the camera.

The picture-perfect duo stood together on a deck amid choppy waters and cloudy skies. She smiled while wearing a purple bikini with double straps on each hip. The bikini has velvet-like material, with an iridescent finish, for a unique and gorgeous look.

Ashley Alexiss is on a boat with her man for Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ashley’s boyfriend wore a gray t-shirt and light-colored joggers.

As she smiled and glowed with her man at her side, the ocean breeze added a wind-swept effect to Ashley’s hair.

Ashley wrote in white text over the photo, “I’m so lucky that I get to wake up & find new ways to love you everyday.”

She also tagged her beau, Colin Wayne, as Ashley identified her flame.

Although Ashley didn’t tag her swimwear line, she represented one of her designs in the picture.

Ashley Alexiss creates Alexiss Swimwear

Ashley created Alexiss Swimwear as a body-positive fashion line, delivering styles to the masses. With Ashley’s latest endeavor, she showed that anyone could look fabulous in a bikini, no matter what size.

In the above image, Ashley rocked her Glitzkini Tri Top, a garment made in the USA with a price tag of $89.99. She paired the top with the Glitzkini String Bottoms, with double side ties and a price tag of $84.99.

Another recent post, shared in December, saw Ashley donning the Tie-Dye Tri Top with a price tag of $89.99.

Her amusing caption read, “Good things take time 💙 and that’s why I am always late • Wearing @shopalexiss www.ShopAlexiss.com.”

Fans interested in wearing Ashley’s designs can check out her site, Shop Alexiss.

It’s easy to see how Ashley has achieved such success as a plus-sized model with an important message.