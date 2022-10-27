A picture of Ashley Alexiss in her car. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Spooky season is a fun and playful time of year for most people who love dressing up and getting into character.

There are tons of costumes to pick from, and it simply comes down to narrowing down your options and choices every year.

Ashley Alexiss dressed up for spooky season, resembling a familiar fictional character most people started learning about when they were young children.

The stunning starlet is a self-proclaimed traveler and dog mom who resides out of Los Angeles, staying busy as a self-made model on the curvier side.

Her curves always tend to be the start of the show in every picture and video she posts on social media, with over 2.4 million followers to admire her fantastic figure.

Ashley’s spooky season shot is worth checking out since she has such defined curves and undeniable beauty.

Ashley Alexiss is ready for spooky season

Ashley posted a behind-the-scenes picture from a Halloween photo shoot she participated in wearing a witch’s dress. The solid black gown had a low-cut scoop neck revealing tons of skin on her upper chest.

The sleeves were tight around the top of her arms but got super loose around her elbows to hang low with extra fabric. The actual dress resembled the mermaid-style fit of a wedding gown based on how it hugged all of her curves.

The dress was tight around her waist and even tighter on her knees. The bottom of the dress expanded outward to create an illusion similar to the bottom of a wine glass. Ashley wore her long blonde hair parted to the side in gorgeous curls.

Ashley Alexiss is brilliant in blue

Ashley posed for a mirror selfie wearing a tiny club dress on a separate evening before leaving for the night. The thigh-skimming minidress highlighted her curves and her incredible legs.

It was covered in a swirl of colors including royal blue, pale blue, neon green, dark green, purple, white, black, and yellow. The color combination stood out since it resembled the colors one might notice on the feathers of a peacock.

The dress was designed with spaghetti straps that laid perfectly over her shoulders. The dress had an extra string left over on the side of her hip to be tied into a loose bow.

On her feet, Ashley wore a pair of heels with a clear strap on top and a brown bow tie strap over her white-painted toenails. She wore her hair with product in it to create a sleek and wet appearance.